J.P. Morgan Asset Management Announces Major Private Credit Expansion; Appoints Meg McClellan Head of Private Credit

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the appointment of Meg McClellan as Head of Private Credit in the firm's Global Alternatives group, effective January 1, 2020, to lead the firm's major expansion in Private Credit.

In the newly-created role, Ms. McClellan will oversee the firm's Global Special Situations, Infrastructure Debt and Commercial Mortgage Loan businesses and lead the firm's development of new private credit solutions. She will be responsible for private credit platform growth, both organic and inorganic. Meg currently serves as J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Chief Financial Officer.

With $146 billion in alternative assets under management, J.P. Morgan Asset Management has built one of the industry's broadest alternative offerings and is a leader in the real estate, hedge fund, private equity, infrastructure and other real assets spaces. The firm recently announced the close of its Lynstone Global Special Situations fund, raising over $1 billion and surpassing its target by 40%.

"We see private credit as an essential source of income and return in investors' portfolios and we are firmly committed to building out our capabilities to enable our clients to take full advantage of the investment opportunities that exist in private markets," said Anton Pil, Head of Global Alternatives at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "At this point in the economic cycle, we are particularly focusing our energies on the strongly collateralized end of the private credit spectrum and are seeing demand in real estate mezzanine debt, infrastructure debt, commercial mortgages, funds of funds, direct lending and special situation strategies."

"The establishment of a new Head of Private Credit role is a testament to our concerted focus on curating a diverse, industry-leading team, and we couldn't be more pleased to have Meg leading our efforts to build on our $10 billion and growing of private credit assets to become a leader in the nearly $1 trillion private credit market."

Prior to becoming Asset Management CFO in 2016, Ms. McClellan spent the majority of her career in fixed income trading, portfolio management and investment strategy roles, with experience on both the buy side and the sell side, and in New York, Chicago and London.

"Meg is a highly regarded leader in the asset management industry, and her significant investment, markets, operational and risk management expertise will be critical in growing our private credit offering and allowing us to deliver new and innovative solutions to clients," continued Anton Pil.

About J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives

J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives is the alternative investment arm of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. With more than $146 billion in assets under management and 750 professionals (as of September 30, 2019), we offer strategies across the alternative investment spectrum including real estate, private equity and credit, infrastructure, transportation, liquid alternatives, and hedge funds. Operating from 18 offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, our independent alternative investment engines combine specialist knowledge and singular focus with the global reach, vast resources and powerful infrastructure of J.P. Morgan to help meet each client's specific objectives. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $1.9 trillion (as of September 30, 2019), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity.

Securities products, if presented in the U.S., are offered by J.P. Morgan Institutional Investments, Inc., member of FINRA.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

