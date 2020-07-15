J.P. Morgan Asset Management Appoints Jared Gross as Head of Institutional Portfolio Strategy

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the appointment of Jared Gross to the newly created role of Head of Institutional Portfolio Strategy, based in New York.

Jared will work closely with the firm's product teams and institutional client advisors in bringing together J.P. Morgan Asset Management's insights and solutions to deliver tailored portfolio advice to clients, including corporate and public pensions, endowments, foundations, and healthcare institutions. He will report to Keith Cahill, Head of North America Institutional.

Jared is recognized as a leader in the pension investment community, bringing 25 years of financial services experience to the role. He joins J.P. Morgan Asset Management following more than a decade at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) where he was most recently Head of Institutional Business Development.

Prior to this, he held roles at Lehman Brothers as Co-Head of Pension Strategy and Vice President in the Pension Solutions Group at Goldman Sachs. Jared also previously held positions as Special Advisor on investment policy at the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) and as Senior Advisor for financial markets and domestic finance at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

"Our clients are looking to us now more than ever to support them through volatile markets, and Jared will play a key role in bringing together our deep market insights and broad investment capabilities to help build stronger portfolios," said Keith Cahill, Head of North America Institutional at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Jared's unique experience advising the institutional investment community across both private and public sectors makes him the ideal fit for the newly created Head of Institutional Portfolio Strategy position as we look to bring our full suite of investment solutions to clients."

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 2.2 trillion (as of 30 June 2020), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management