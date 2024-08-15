J.P. Morgan Asset Management Appoints Travis Spence as Global Head of ETFs

Spence to continue global momentum for active ETF business

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management ("The Firm") today announced the appointment of Travis Spence as Global Head of ETFs, effective immediately. In his new role, Spence will lead the ETF Product Development, Capital Markets, and newly formed ETF Insights teams, while continuing to head ETF distribution in EMEA. Reporting to Jed Laskowitz, CIO and Global Head of Asset Management Solutions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Spence will leverage the firm's active investment platforms and strong momentum to solidify J.P. Morgan's leadership in active ETFs.

Travis Spence

ETFs are revolutionizing the asset and wealth management industry, with projections for double-digit growth, eclipsing $35 trillion by 2035.1 Particularly exciting is the surge in active ETFs, which are expected to grow at twice the rate of the overall ETF industry.2 Over the past decade, J.P. Morgan Asset Management's global ETF platform has expanded to nearly $190 billion across more than 100 ETFs, positioning the firm as the second-largest in active ETF AUM and eighth overall in ETF AUM.3

"The verdict is in, ETFs offer significant advantages versus other vehicles because of their liquidity transformation capabilities, ease of use, accessibility, tax efficiency, and value. We are committed to revolutionizing the landscape by providing the highest quality active ETFs in the industry," said Jed Laskowitz. "Under Travis's leadership, we are confident that our ETF franchise will continue to innovate and help our clients achieve their goals."

Travis is a proven leader with a track record of success across his 20-year career with J.P. Morgan Asset Management. As Head of EMEA ETF distribution since 2023, he helped establish J.P. Morgan as the leader in Active ETFs in Europe.4 Prior to that, Travis served as the International Head of the Fixed Income Investment Specialist team, responsible for insights, product development and fixed income portfolios across EMEA and Asia. He also led J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Global Liquidity Asia business and oversaw our largest distribution relationships in the region. Spence will continue to be based in London.

"I'm thrilled to be taking on this new, expanded role within the organization," said Travis Spence. "Our ETF franchise will continue to be anchored by our deep fundamental and quantitative research, active management, and risk management capabilities — supported by the deep expertise of our ETF specialists, product development, capital markets and strong client relationships across every region."

[1] Data according to Bloomberg as of June 14, 2024

[2] Data according to Morningstar as of July 31, 2024

[3] Data according to Bloomberg as of August 14, 2024

[4] Data according to Bloomberg, Factset and J.P. Morgan Asset Management as of August 1, 2024

