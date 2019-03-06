J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands BetaBuilders Suite with Exposure to U.S. Equity and Short Duration Fixed Income

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced that it will offer efficient access to the largest equity market in the world through the new JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF ("BBUS") at a fee of 2 basis points. The firm is also launching the JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF ("BBSA"), at a fee of 5 basis points. Both ETFs are expected to list on the Cboe on Wednesday, March 13th.

"BetaBuilders represent our strategy to deliver a comprehensive range of market exposures through portfolio building blocks," said Ogden Hammond, Global Head of Beta Product & Business Development for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "These launches add to our full range of active, strategic beta and passive ETF options, helping clients build stronger portfolios."

BBUS - The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF will be managed by an experienced team with a long track record of managing market cap equity strategies, led by Ove Fladberg, who has over 20 years of industry experience. The portfolio is constructed to offer large and mid-cap U.S. equity exposure, similar to other widely used market cap indices in the space, seeking investment results that closely correspond to the Morningstar US Target Market Exposure Index.

The fund will be offered at a total cost of 2 basis points.

BBSA - The JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF offers clients a unique core fixed income building block providing explicit exposure to short duration fixed income. The fund seeks investment results that closely correspond to the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays Short-Term U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, and leverages an experienced portfolio management team led by Eric Isenberg, who has over 18 years of industry experience.

The fund has been structured with a total cost of 5 basis points.

J.P. Morgan's BetaBuilders ETF suite is designed to offer clients efficient access to market cap weighted building blocks that are simple, straightforward and priced for today's market. The suite has 7 ETFs with the addition of BBUS and BBSA, providing exposure to the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Developed Asia Ex-Japan, U.S. REITs and short duration fixed income.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management's ETF suite features 34 product offerings with over $20 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2018).

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $1.7 trillion (as of December 31, 2018), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), the parent company of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, is a leading global asset management firm with assets of approximately $2.6 trillion (as of December 31, 2018) and operations worldwide. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of an ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus: Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF.

1ETF.com Award winners are selected by a majority vote of the ETF.com Awards Selection Committee, a group of independent ETF experts. Voting was completed by Jan. 20, 2018, and results were announced at the ETF.com U.S. Awards Dinner on March 22, 2018.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management and JPMDS are not affiliated with ETF.com.

J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

The Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure IndexSM is created and maintained by Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar, Inc. does not sponsor, endorse, issue, sell, or promote JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. ETF and bears no liability with respect to the ETFs or any security. Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure IndexSM is a service marks of Morningstar, Inc.

"BLOOMBERG® is a trademark and service mark of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates (collectively "Bloomberg"). BARCLAYS® is a trademark and service mark of Barclays Bank Plc (collectively with its affiliates, "Barclays"), used under license. Bloomberg or Bloomberg's licensors, including Barclays, own all proprietary rights in the Bloomberg Barclays Indices. Neither Bloomberg nor Barclays is affiliated with J.P. Morgan Asset Management, and neither approves, endorses, reviews or recommends J.P. Morgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. Neither Bloomberg nor Barclays guarantees the timeliness, accurateness or completeness of any data or information relating to the Bloomberg Barclays Short-Term U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, and neither shall be liable in any way to J.P. Morgan Asset Management, investors in the J.P. Morgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF or other third parties in respect of the use or accuracy of the Bloomberg Barclays Short-Term U.S. Aggregate Bond Index or any data included therein."

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Related Links

http://www.jpmorganchase.com

