J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands Tax-Smart Platform with the Addition of J.P. Morgan Tax-Managed U.S. - Large Cap Leaders SMA

Strategy is the first from J.P. Morgan to combine active management with portfolio customization, daily tax-loss harvesting, and tax-smart transitions

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) today announced the launch of J.P. Morgan - Tax-Managed U.S. Large Cap Leaders, which will be available through its Tax-Smart Platform. The strategy offers investors the opportunity to combine the active management of J.P. Morgan's seasoned equity investors, portfolio customization, tax-smart investing and automated daily tax-loss harvesting in one portfolio.

U.S. Large Cap Leaders will be managed by Susan Bao and Laura Huang, with 40 years of combined experience and a team of over 20 seasoned research analysts using a 35-year, time-tested investment process in the firm's U.S. Equity Team.

"U.S. Large Cap Leaders invests in companies we identify as leaders in their respective industries, complemented by a tax-loss harvesting capability optimized for active management that can have a meaningful impact on returns and tax savings," said Susan Bao, Portfolio Manager, J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Tax-Managed U.S Large Cap Leaders is part of a growing range of capabilities made available through the Tax-Smart Platform, both index and active, which will be launched over the next year. The platform combines J.P. Morgan's investment expertise with 55ip's tax-smart technology and is one of the first of its kind to offer actively managed and index-based SMAs, and model portfolios of mutual funds and ETFs, in one digital portal, delivering seamless portfolio customization, tax management and reporting functionality.

"This platform combines best-in-class investment capabilities with intelligent automation and a digital experience to give advisors the power to deliver value to their clients," said Paul Gamble, CEO of 55ip. "Taxes can be a major barrier for advisors looking to transition clients to the right portfolio. The integration of 55ips's ActiveTax technology helps overcome this by allowing advisors to deliver tax-smart transitions and ongoing tax-loss harvesting while delivering the active capabilities of J.P. Morgan."

"Accessing our active equity capabilities through this platform means that our clients are getting the best of our active management skills combined with personalized tax management," said Jed Laskowitz, Head of Global Asset Management Solutions for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Active and frequent tax-loss harvesting can make a significant difference in the overall investment outcome and the combination of active management, custom indices and model portfolios is unique to our platform."

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 2.5 trillion (as of June 30, 2022), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. ("JPMIM"), the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $286.1 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

