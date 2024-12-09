J.P. Morgan Asset Management Hires Alternatives Strategist Aaron Mulvihill

Experienced alternatives expert to meet increased demand for alternatives thought leadership

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced that Aaron Mulvihill will join the firm's Market Insights team as an executive director and global market strategist specializing in alternatives. Based in New York, Mr. Mulvihill will report to Gabriela Santos, Chief Global Market Strategist for the Americas, and will play a pivotal role in the development and expansion of the firm's Guide to Alternatives publication, the "Alternative Realities" podcast, and other thought leadership initiatives on private markets.

Aaron Mulvihill

Mr. Mulvihill joins the firm from CRH, a leading global supplier of infrastructure solutions based in Atlanta, GA. At CRH, Mr. Mulvihill led teams within portfolio companies building infrastructure solutions, led finance for a division of the infrastructure business, and was responsible for more than 25 manufacturing facilities across the East Coast, building products used in water and energy networks. Previously, Mr. Mulvihill worked in the M&A division of CRH and began his career as a consultant with the transaction advisory team of KPMG.

"We are thrilled to welcome Aaron to the firm and leverage his unique experience to further enhance our thought leadership in the alternatives investing space," David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist and Head of the Global Market Insights Strategy Team for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "With the alternative investments industry poised for significant growth, Aaron's expertise will be invaluable in helping our clients navigate the evolving market landscape through further education on the role of alternative asset classes in clients' portfolios."

The Market Insights team has been at the forefront of providing industry-leading insights. Having just reached its 5th anniversary, the Guide to Alternatives is an extension of the industry-leading Guide to the Markets which reaches more than 450,000 financial professionals each quarter.

Biography

Aaron Mulvihill is a Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Market Insights Team in New York, specializing in Alternatives. He provides market and economic commentary to institutional and financial clients across the U.S. Aaron has extensive global finance and operations experience.

He joined CRH's M&A team in 2012, focusing on infrastructure investments in Eastern Europe, including Ukraine. Aaron held roles in Amsterdam and Australia, working on M&A, strategy, and post-acquisition integration. In 2019, he moved to the U.S. to lead finance for CRH's infrastructure division in Atlanta, overseeing 25 manufacturing facilities. By 2021, he transitioned to operations leadership in Connecticut, North Carolina, and New York.

Aaron began his career with KPMG in Moscow, conducting financial due diligence and advising on cross-border investments in the FSU. He worked on landmark transactions in energy and mining sectors.

He holds a bachelor's degree in European Studies from Trinity College Dublin, is a CFA Charterholder, and a Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA).

