J.P. Morgan Asset Management Hires Shayan Hussain as Head of US Investment Specialists, Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the hiring of Shayan Hussain as its Head of US Investment Specialists within the firm's Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) team. Mr. Hussain joins the firm from BlackRock, where he was Head of Americas Fundamental Fixed Income Product Strategy. He will report to U.S. CIO of Fixed Income Kay Herr and be based in New York.

In this new role, Mr. Hussain will run a team that focuses on investment products and strategies within GFICC, working closely with investors to help identify and implement their fixed-income investment approaches.

"Shayan will provide a critical link to clients in our fixed income business, ensuring optimal access to the platform and helping refine our product offering across asset classes," said Kay Herr, U.S. Chief Investment Officer for GFICC. "His expert client lens and deep knowledge in fixed income investing will be additive to our team and the overall client experience."

"One of the main tenets of our investment approach is to help simplify the complex for our clients," said Head of GFICC, Bob Michele. "Shayan can apply his skills and expertise to our fixed income offering, bringing clarity and improved strategy and positioning to client portfolios."

J.P. Morgan's GFICC team operates from a position of strength, with $33 billion in net inflows to date this year and over $750 billion in assets under management (as of 4/30/2024). The average portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management has over 20 years of experience and the firm retains 96% of its top talent.

Shayan Hussain, CFA, Managing Director, is Head of US Investment Specialists for J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities team. Mr. Hussain previously spent 15 years at BlackRock, most recently as Head of Americas Fundamental Fixed Income Product Strategy, where he developed the taxable fixed income platform, providing a link between the investment teams and client groups. Mr. Hussain also worked in the firm's London office launching its global unconstrained fixed income product offering across EMEA, Asia and Latin America. Prior to BlackRock, Mr. Hussain also worked as a trader on the US interest rates swaps desk at J.P. Morgan. He started his career in corporate finance with AT&T working on strategic initiatives including public debt offerings, business unit spin-offs and asset sales. Mr. Hussain earned an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BS in Business Administration and BA in Economics, cum laude, from Boston University.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $3.2 trillion (as of 3/31/2024), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.1 trillion in assets and $337 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2024. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

