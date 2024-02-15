J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches 2024 College Planning Essentials Guide

A comprehensive guide of saving and investing insights to help advisors and their clients plan for college

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today launched its 2024 edition of College Planning Essentials, an informational tool intended to help financial advisors have more effective conversations around saving and investing for college with their clients. The guide can be accessed at jpmorgan.com/cpe.

College Planning Essentials features clear, compelling charts and data on the most current and relevant college planning topics to help advisors engage clients, debunk common myths associated with education costs and encourage informed saving and investing behaviors.

"With this year's updates to the Federal Aid Application (FAFSA), student loan payments resuming and costs continuing to rise, families will need even more advice in planning for college expenses," said Tricia Scarlata, Head of Education Savings for J.P. Mogan Asset Management. "Families need a plan, or they run the risk of not saving enough and borrowing too much. College Planning Essentials arms advisors with the content they need to have more helpful client conversations and reflects our commitment to providing the very best information and insights to help them do so."

The annual guide helps navigate the changing college investing landscape:

Breaks down tuition costs for clients – including rising costs of higher education and how much families can expect to pay

Addresses financial aid realities – what it is, how it works and why it's important to invest for expenses not covered by free grants and scholarships

Highlights how to get started saving for college – how much to contribute, when and where to invest and what strategies can help money work hardest

Covers important updates to new federal financial aid rules and rollover to Roth IRAs

College Planning Essentials takes a holistic approach to the college savings landscape and is structured to help advisors encourage informed investing, deliver solutions and deepen relationships with clients.

J.P. Asset Management manages nearly $10 billion in 529 plan assets for more than 325,000 families nationwide. For more information on J.P. Morgan Asset Management's education savings solutions visit jpmorgan.com/529.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $3.1 trillion (as of 12/31/2023), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.9 trillion in assets and $328 billion in stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2023. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Disclosures

Before you invest, consider whether your or the beneficiary's home state offers any state tax or other benefits that are only available for investments in that state's qualified tuition program.

