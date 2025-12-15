J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches Its First Tokenized Money Market Fund

Qualified investors gain access to on-chain assets through Morgan Money®

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of its first tokenized money market fund, My OnChain Net Yield Fund ("MONY"), now available on the public Ethereum blockchain. Powered by Kinexys Digital Assets, the firm's industry-leading, multi-chain asset tokenization solution, MONY is a 506(c) private placement fund providing qualified investors the opportunity to earn U.S. dollar yields by subscribing through Morgan Money®, the firm's open architecture trading and analytics platform for liquidity management. Morgan Money is the first institutional liquidity trading platform to integrate traditional and on-chain assets offering investors access to a full-range of money market products.

J.P. Morgan is the largest GSIB (global systemically important bank) to launch a tokenized money market fund on a public blockchain. Qualified investors can access MONY exclusively through the Morgan Money platform, receiving tokens at their blockchain addresses. MONY invests only in traditional U.S. Treasury securities, and repurchase agreements fully collateralized by U.S. Treasury securities, allowing qualified investors to earn yield while holding the token on the blockchain. It offers daily dividend reinvestment and investors will be able to subscribe and redeem using cash or stablecoins through the Morgan Money platform. The fund's tokenization provides increased transparency, peer-to-peer transferability and the potential for broader collateral usage within the blockchain ecosystem.

"Active management and innovation are at the heart of how we deliver new solutions for investors navigating today's financial landscape," said George Gatch, CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "By harnessing technology alongside our deep expertise in active management, we're able to provide clients with advanced, innovative, and cost-effective capabilities that help them achieve their investment goals."

Money market funds have historically played an important role in portfolios, providing investors liquidity, stability, and yield. The launch of MONY reflects the industry's growing shift toward tokenization of assets on public networks. As demand for tokenized assets grows, tokenized money market funds can help meet investor needs while introducing new features enabled by blockchain technology.

"We are excited to be a first mover with the launch of MONY, and we expect other GSIB banks to follow our lead in providing clients with greater optionality in how they invest in money market funds," said John Donohue, Head of Global Liquidity at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "With Morgan Money, tokenization can fundamentally change the speed and efficiency of transactions, adding new capabilities to traditional products. This marks a significant step forward in how assets will be traded in the future, and we're excited about the opportunities this creates for our clients and for the whole industry."

To learn more, please visit our dedicated website. The MONY blockchain token address is 0x6a7c6aa2b8b8a6A891dE552bDEFFa87c3F53bD46.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4 trillion (as of 9/30/2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.6 trillion in assets and $360 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2025. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

About Morgan Money

Morgan Money is J.P. Morgan Asset Management's institutional investing platform. A multi-currency, open architecture trading and risk management system, the platform is designed to deliver a seamless customer experience, centered on operational efficiency, end-to-end system integration, and effective controls to allow customers to invest when, where and how they want — securely. Its intuitive platform allows customers to view aggregated account information across their entire portfolio, conduct in-depth risk analysis, model potential trades and compare available investment options. This platform is designed for clients, by clients — embedding their needs and priorities into its core capabilities. Additional information is available at https://www.morganmoney.io/.

My OnChain Net Yield Fund ("MONY")

FOR QUALIFIED INVESTORS ONLY. This fund is intended for investors who qualify to invest in private placement funds. Generally, they would include investors who are "Qualified Purchasers" as described in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and "Accredited Investors" as defined in the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Blockchain technology is a relatively new and untested technology that operates as a distributed ledger. There are risks associated with the Fund's use of blockchain technology in the manner described herein. Before investing, please read carefully the Private Placement Memorandum, including for a complete list of potential risks.

J.P. Morgan Institutional Investments, Inc., member FINRA; placement agent

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management