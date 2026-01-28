J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches JPMorgan International Dynamic ETF (JIDE) on NYSE Arca

New ETF Delivers Active International Equity Strategy for U.S. Investors

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of the JPMorgan International Dynamic ETF (JIDE) on the NYSE Arca.

As U.S. investors increasingly look towards international diversification, JIDE is designed to provide access to the $2 trillion Foreign Large Blend category, investing in leading companies in developed markets outside North America in regions such as Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and Western Europe.

With holdings similar to those found in the MSCI EAFE Index, the fund focuses on large and mid-cap stocks, and is not constrained by any style or sector.

"JIDE is designed to give investors a dynamic edge in the Foreign Large Blend category, which is a vital building block for many U.S. investors now increasing global diversification," said Travis Spence, Global Head of ETFs at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "JIDE stands out by leveraging our global research and the expertise of our seasoned portfolio managers, offering a flexible, best-ideas approach to international investing that's built to navigate changing markets."

The fund will be managed by members of the International Equity Portfolio Management team, led by Jon Ingram, alongside a group of tenured portfolio managers with more than 60 years of combined investing experience.

JIDE is priced competitively at a 55 basis point net expense ratio.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the largest issuer of active ETFs globally,1 reflecting our commitment to delivering innovative investment solutions and strong results for clients.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.2 trillion (as of 12/31/2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.4 trillion in assets and $362 billion in stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2025. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .

J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA. More information is available at https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/gim/adv/products/etfs .

There is no guarantee, obligation or assurance that any investors will maintain any specific level of investment in the Fund, and such investors have the ability to withdraw their investment at any point in time like any other shareholder of a mutual fund or ETF.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of an ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus: Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management

1 Data according to Bloomberg as of January 21, 2026.

