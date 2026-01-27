J.P. Morgan Asset Management Welcomes Pam Hess as Retirement Strategist

Experienced retirement research expert to help meet increased demand for actionable retirement insights

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the appointment of Pam Hess as Executive Director and Retirement Strategist on the Retirement Insights team reporting to Michael Conrath, Chief Retirement Strategist. This key hire reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to investing in resources that help financial professionals, participants and plan sponsors navigate today's complex retirement landscape.

In this role, Pam supports the development and delivery of retirement research and thought leadership across a wide range of topics, such as plan participant behavior, household financial wellness, and best practices for retirement savings. Previously, Mrs. Hess served as Executive Director of the Retirement Research Center at the Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association (DCIIA), where she led the organization's research efforts focused on enhancing retirement security for workers. She has over 20 years of experience including strategic planning, program management, and deep retirement research.

"Pam brings a fresh perspective to our team, drawing on her deep expertise in retirement research to help uncover new opportunities and solutions for our clients. Her ability to translate complex trends into actionable strategies will help J.P. Morgan Asset Management continue to set the standard for retirement research and support our clients and partners in understanding and preparing for the changing retirement environment," said Conrath.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Retirement Insights program offers analyses of timely retirement topics to help clients make more informed retirement decisions. Its suite of resources, including The Guide to Retirement, Retirement by the Numbers, and other research, provide actionable ideas and expert insights to help address key retirement issues.

Biography

Pamela Hess, CFA, is an Executive Director and Retirement Strategist on the J.P. Morgan Asset Management Retirement Insights Strategy team. In this role, Pam develops and delivers retirement research and insights to help financial professionals, plan sponsors, and individuals make informed decisions about retirement planning and decision-making. She identifies key trends and translates complex retirement topics into actional insights and educational resources.

Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Pam served as Executive Director of the DCIIA Retirement Research Center, where she led research initiatives focused on enhancing retirement security for workers. Before that, she was with Aon Hewitt for 15 years, and served as their Director of Retirement Research, where she developed and directed research efforts, strategy and supported employers. Pam's earlier roles were in investments and financial services.

Pam's research and leadership have helped shape retirement strategies and improve outcomes for organizations and individuals across the industry. She is a frequent speaker at industry events and has been regularly cited in leading retirement and financial publications.

Pam earned her master's in business administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, with concentrations in accounting, finance, and managerial & organizational behavior, and holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She has been a CFA® charterholder since 2002.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.2 trillion (as of 12/31/2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.4 trillion in assets and $362 billion in stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2025. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

