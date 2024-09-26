J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches New Active ETF: JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (JDIV)

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of its latest active exchange-traded fund (ETF), the JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (JDIV) on the NYSE Arca. This innovative fund leverages a dividend strategy, offering a differentiated solution that is now broadly accessible to clients.

The JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (JDIV) seeks to provide long-term capital growth and current income by investing in equity securities of companies listed in both global developed and emerging markets. The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in dividend-paying equity securities and equity-related instruments of companies that the adviser believes are leaders in their ability to grow and/or maintain high dividend payouts over time, relative to the companies included in the MSCI ACWI Index.

The fund is managed by a team of experienced portfolio managers, including Sam Witherow, Helge Skibeli, and Michael Rossi. Sam Witherow, Managing Director, has been with J.P. Morgan since 2008 and focuses on income portfolios. Helge Skibeli, Managing Director, has been with the firm since 1990 and previously served as the Global Head of Developed Market Equity Research. Michael Rossi, Vice President, who joined the firm in 2019 and also brings an expertise on income portfolios.

The JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (JDIV) is designed to be managed consistently with other investment vehicles and accounts, and leverages the strategy behind the long-tenured J.P. Morgan Global Dividends Fund (SICAV).

J.P. Morgan Asset Management ranks second in active ETF AUM and eighth overall.1

The fund is benchmarked against the MSCI ACWI Index and is priced at 47 basis points.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $3.3 trillion, as of June 30, 2024, is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.1 trillion in assets and $341 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2024. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .

Important Information

This is a general communication being provided for informational purposes only. It is educational in nature and not designed to be a recommendation for any specific investment product, strategy, plan feature or other purpose. Any examples used are generic, hypothetical and for illustration purposes only. Prior to making any investment or financial decisions, an investor should seek individualized advice from personal financial, legal, tax and other professionals that take into account all of the particular facts and circumstances of an investor's own situation.

1 Data according to Bloomberg as of September 26, 2024.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management