J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches New Core Menu Evaluator

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of the Core Menu EvaluatorSM, enabling financial professionals to analyze, compare and select defined contribution core menu investments quickly, thoroughly and objectively. The importance of core menu selection to plan advisors and plan sponsors is highlighted by research revealing that more than 70 percent of 401k assets are held outside of target date funds as of year-end 20181.

The tool is one of the first designed specifically for defined contribution plans, allowing users to better understand a plan's core investments by assessing portfolio composition, risk, performance and fee structure. Users can also utilize the tool to easily customize data and reports to share with plan sponsors.

The Core Menu Evaluator adds to J.P. Morgan's suite of digital DC tools and resources that allow advisors to review/select the most appropriate QDIA, assess core menu investments and review pricing for a bundled service via the firm's newly-launched Retirement Plan Tools & Resources landing page.

"We understand that retirement portfolios are only as strong as the investment choices available, and the Core Menu Evaluator has been specifically designed to make it simple for financial professionals to quickly, thoroughly and objectively assess investments," said Michael Miller, Head of Retirement Americas at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "This new tool builds on our one-stop-shop of digital retirement resources including Target Date Compass® and Price SmartSM, which have been developed to empower better decisions and build stronger retirement plans."

Financial professionals can analyze investments in minutes through a simple, three-step process:

Choose Investments - Compare up to six investments at one time – and run as many analyses as you need at any time. Select Benchmark - Use one of our suggested benchmarks or choose your own. Get Results - View results instantly and generate personalized PDFs to share with plan sponsor clients. Save analyses for ongoing reviews and updates.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 2.2 trillion (as of 30 June 2020), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity

J.P Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the investment management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co and its affiliates worldwide.

1 The Cerulli Report, U.S. Defined Contribution Distribution 2019

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management