J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches US REIT ETF based on MSCI US REIT Index

The MSCI US REIT Index is a free-float adjusted market-cap weighted index comprised of equity Real Estate Investment Trusts. The index is based on the MSCI USA Investable Market Index (IMI), its parent index, which captures the large, mid and small cap segments of the USA market. The securities included offer core real estate exposure. BBRE will be priced with a total expense ratio (TER) of 11bps.

"BBRE is a pure play on the REIT market and provides choice to investors who are seeking core real estate index exposure," said Joanna Gallegos, U.S. head of ETFs at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Additionally, for allocators, REITs can provide diversification benefits to traditional equity and fixed income portfolios."

The tenured market cap team is led by chief investment officer Ove Fladberg and is comprised of seasoned portfolio managers with an average of 17 years industry experience. The fund leverages a team based approach to managing portfolios and has track records dating back as far as 1991.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management's ETF suite now features twenty five product offerings with over $4 billion in assets under management. J.P. Morgan was awarded "Best New Alternatives ETF" for its JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (JPMF) product and earned "Best New International/Global Fixed-Income ETF" for its JPMorgan Global Bond opportunities (JPGB) product at the fifth annual ETF.com Awards held in March 2018.1

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $1.8 trillion (as of March 31, 2018), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), the parent company of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, is a leading global asset management firm with assets of approximately $2.5 trillion (March 31, 2018) and operations worldwide. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of an ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus: Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF.

Real estate investing may be subject to increased market risk because of concentration in a specific industry, sector or geographical sector. These risks include, but are not limited to, declines in real estate value, risks related to general and economic conditions, changes in underlying value of property owned by the trust and defaults by borrower.

J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

