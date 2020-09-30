J.P. Morgan Asset Management Partners with SAP to Enhance Morgan Money Liquidity Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced a new partnership with SAP (NYSE:SAP) Software Solution Partner Program. Leveraging SAP's Cloud Platform, the firm's liquidity management platform, Morgan Money , is now available to SAP customers through SAP Treasury Management, a solution within the SAP Intelligent Enterprise offering customers real-time cash visibility and allowing them to improve liquidity and lower risk.

"This is a significant partnership that harnesses the scale and expertise of two industry leaders in J.P. Morgan Asset Management and SAP to expand the reach and performance of our Morgan Money liquidity management platform," said Paul Przybylski, Head of Product Strategy for Global Liquidity, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The agreement will enable SAP's substantial Treasury Management customer base to directly access Morgan Money, delivering a real-time dashboard to invest, a single access point for operations, and enhanced risk management controls."

"Corporate treasurers are looking for a streamlined customer experience. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's SAP partnership is a great example how we enable our customers to consume innovative financial solutions and services," said Falk Rieker, Global Head of IBU Banking, SAP America.

J.P Morgan Asset Management's institutional liquidity management platform, Morgan Money, is a multi-currency, open architecture trading and risk management system. The platform, launched in 2019, is designed to deliver a seamless customer experience, centered on operational efficiency, end-to-end system integration, and effective controls to allow customers to invest when, where and how they want — securely.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 2.2 trillion (as of 30 June 2020), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

SAP, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand name for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide. To the extent permitted by applicable law, we may record telephone calls and monitor electronic communications to comply with our legal and regulatory obligations and internal policies. Personal data will be collected, stored and processed by J.P. Morgan Asset Management in accordance with our EMEA Privacy Policy www.jpmorgan.com/emea-privacy-policy. This communication is issued in Europe (excluding UK) by JPMorgan Asset Management (Europe) S.à r.l., 6 route de Trèves, L-2633 Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, R.C.S. Luxembourg B27900, corporate capital EUR 10.000.000. This communication is issued in the UK by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered in England No. 01161446. Registered address: 25 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London E14 5JP.

