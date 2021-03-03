J.P. Morgan Asset Management Releases 2021 Guide to Alternatives

The role of real assets in a world of higher inflation (slide 9)

The continued growth of SPACs and the rise of the retail investor (slide 32)

The outlook for private credit in world of growing debt (slide 35)

The future of office real estate and potential long-term winners and losers (slide 11)

"As bond yields remain muted and equity valuations stretched, investors are increasingly seeking objective insights into alternative investments as they continue to search for opportunities to reduce volatility and enhance portfolio returns, said Anton Pil, Head of Global Alternatives, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Our 2021 Guide to Alternatives provides an analysis of the major themes impacting alternative investments, arming investors with the insights they need to make informed decisions when allocating to the asset class."

"As investors look to take advantage of the economic recovery following a COVID-19-driven downturn last year, our latest Guide to Alternatives delivers an effective framework for both evaluating and implementing alternatives into portfolios," said David Lebovitz, Global Market Strategist, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The pandemic accelerated existing trends and exacerbated existing challenges, but also created a number of opportunities. Going forward, the prudent investor will look to take advantage of these developments across a variety of alternative investments to address the still-present headwinds related to expected returns and income generation."

To view the full 2021 Guide to Alternatives, click here.

About J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives

J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives is the alternative investment arm of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. With more than 50 years as an alternatives investment manager, $160 billion in assets under management and more than 600 professionals (as of December 31, 2020), we offer strategies across the alternative investment spectrum including real estate, private equity and credit, infrastructure, transportation, liquid alternatives, and hedge funds. Operating from offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, our 14 independent alternative investment engines combine specialist knowledge and singular focus with the global reach, vast resources and powerful infrastructure of J.P. Morgan to help meet each client's specific objectives. For more information: jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

