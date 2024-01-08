J.P. Morgan Asset Management to Transfer JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) to NYSE from NYSE Arca

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is expected to begin trading in February

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced its intent to transfer the exchange listing the JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSE: JBND) to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from NYSE Arca, effective January 30, 2024.

JBND employs a bottom-up, value-oriented approach that emphasizes security selection. It seeks to maximize total return by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of intermediate and long-term debt securities, with a focus on securitized debt.

"As we begin 2024, many investors are re-thinking their fixed income exposures," said Bryon Lake, J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global ETF Solutions. "Utilizing the knowledge of our Core bond team and delivering those capabilities through the benefit-rich ETF wrapper can help investors navigate the market in a unique way. Bringing JBND to the NYSE is an exciting next step in our innovative approach for clients."

By listing on the NYSE, JBND will utilize its floor-based trading model, which pairs innovative technology with human oversight. This model limits variability in the auctions, improving the investor experience.

The floor listing can also drive tighter spreads and add additional liquidity to the secondary markets due to more stringent quoting requirements.

"We are pleased to welcome JBND to the NYSE's trading floor, where world-class technology meets human judgement to provide enhanced market quality," said Douglas Yones, Head of Exchange Traded Products at the NYSE. "By listing on the floor, JBND investors can benefit from the NYSE's unique market model, which offers tighter spreads, larger quoted size and additional liquidity."

The fund's ticker will remain the same. The trading of the fund and its shareholders are not anticipated to be impacted during the transfer. Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with this listing transfer.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $3.19 trillion (as of 9/30/2023), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.9 trillion in assets and $313 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2023. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of the JPMorgan ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF or visit www.jpmorganETFs.com to obtain a prospectus.

Investments in bonds and other debt securities will change in value based on changes in interest rates. If rates rise, the value of these investments generally drops.

J.P. Morgan Distribution Services, Inc., member FINRA.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

