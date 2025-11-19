J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Private Equity Group Closes Co-Investment Fund II Above Target at $1 Billion

The fund will focus on the group's long-standing small- and middle-market buyout strategy

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Private Equity Group ("PEG") today announced the closing of its second dedicated co-investment fund, PEG Co-Investment Fund II ("COIN II"). COIN II closed above its $750 million target at $1 billion, including commitments from the PEG team.

"We are pleased to announce the close of PEG Co-Investment Fund II, a focused strategy that is well positioned for the current market environment and opportunity set," said Stephen Catherwood, Co-Head of J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Private Equity Group. "We will continue to leverage our team's experience and general partner ("GP") network to identify attractive private companies in the small and middle market that have strong growth potential."

The fund will be diversified across sector, region, and value creation strategy. The group offered its first dedicated co-investment fund, PEG Co-Investment Fund I, in 2021 raising $667 million. That fund is now fully committed across a diverse portfolio of companies.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Private Equity Group is a longstanding investor with over four decades of experience, managing $36 billion in assets on behalf of global institutional and private wealth clients. The team has been an active strategic partner to a proprietary network of 250+ private equity sponsor relationships, creating a robust co-investment sourcing engine. The team offers investors various entry points to the platform, including a range of commingled strategies and customized mandates.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4 trillion (as of 9/30/2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.6 trillion in assets and $360 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2025. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available

