J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Private Equity Group Closes Co-Investment Fund II Above Target at $1 Billion

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Private Equity Group ("PEG") today announced the closing of its second dedicated co-investment fund, PEG Co-Investment Fund II ("COIN II"). COIN II closed above its $750 million target at $1 billion, including commitments from the PEG team.

"We are pleased to announce the close of PEG Co-Investment Fund II, a focused strategy that is well positioned for the current market environment and opportunity set," said Stephen Catherwood, Co-Head of J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Private Equity Group. "We will continue to leverage our team's experience and general partner ("GP") network to identify attractive private companies in the small and middle market that have strong growth potential."

The fund will be diversified across sector, region, and value creation strategy. The group offered its first dedicated co-investment fund, PEG Co-Investment Fund I, in 2021 raising $667 million. That fund is now fully committed across a diverse portfolio of companies.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Private Equity Group is a longstanding investor with over four decades of experience, managing $36 billion in assets on behalf of global institutional and private wealth clients. The team has been an active strategic partner to a proprietary network of 250+ private equity sponsor relationships, creating a robust co-investment sourcing engine. The team offers investors various entry points to the platform, including a range of commingled strategies and customized mandates.

