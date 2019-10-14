J.P. Morgan Brings New Capabilities to Target Date Compass© Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced enhancements to Target Date Compass©, the target date fund (TDF) analysis tool used by advisors to help plan sponsors evaluate and select funds with greater knowledge and confidence.

The enhanced Target Date Compass delivers new search capabilities that allow advisors to more quickly find the funds that align to plan sponsor goals, while new filters enable them to easily narrow down the target date universe. The upgraded tool is powered by third-party Morningstar data, delivering a digital-first, best-in-class experience.

"Since Target Date Compass was launched in 2008, the program has been a standard bearer for target date fund evaluation. Over the past decade we have continued to work in consultation with our clients to evolve the tool. The latest iteration provides advisors with the capability to assess target date funds more quickly, easily and accurately," said Michael Miller, Head of Retirement Distribution at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "These enhancements are another example of our business-wide efforts to offer advisors intuitive, digital-first experiences that enable to them to better serve their plan sponsor clients and grow their business."

The new Target Date Compass offers a suite of new search filters resulting from extensive user testing with advisors. These include:

Fund type – Mutual funds vs CITs

Minimum track record – 3, 5 or 10 years

To vs. through funds

Morningstar analyst rating – gold, silver, bronze

Equity exposure (% of equity at the target date)

Diversification (number of asset classes)

Active exposure (the percentage of the fund series' assets that are actively managed)

Total AUM (sum of assets under management in the target date series)

Thousands of advisors use Target Date Compass, with nearly 18,000 reports generated since May 2018 and upwards of 10,000 run this year alone.

"Analyzing the growing universe of target date funds in the market can be daunting task for any advisor. Each enhancement made to Target Date Compass is designed to make this process easier and smarter, resulting in more informed target date fund decisions," said Meghan Jacobson, CFA, Executive Director, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Beyond helping plan sponsors narrow their set of fund choice, the program's reporting capabilities also help meet fiduciary obligations with a well-defined process for making, documenting and defending target date fund selections."

To learn more about Target Date Compass, please visit www.jpmorganfunds.com/compass.

