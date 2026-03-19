J.P. Morgan Debuts Equity Premium Yield ETFs ROCY and ROCQ on Nasdaq

New Active ETFs Expand Innovative Derivative Income Suite

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of two new active ETFs on the Nasdaq Exchange as part of the firm's landmark derivative income suite, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Yield ETF (ROCY) and the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Yield ETF (ROCQ).

With the introduction of ROCY and ROCQ, J.P. Morgan is now the only ETF provider offering a comprehensive suite of actively managed derivative income strategies, with three distinct methods of treating options premium.

Led by Hamilton Reiner, CIO of the U.S. Core Equity Team and Head of U.S. Equity Derivatives, both ROCY and ROCQ will be managed by members of the U.S. Core Equity Group, who oversee the suite of Hedged Equity and Equity Premium Income strategies, including JPMorgan Equity Premium Income (JEPI) and JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ).

"Clients want practical tools that work in real-world markets," said Hamilton Reiner. "ROCY and ROCQ are designed to seek tax-deferred yield via return of capital, smooth the ride relative to broad benchmarks, and stay engaged for upside—so investors can focus on progress toward their goals, not just the next headline."

Both strategies integrate J.P. Morgan Asset Management's fundamental research with a disciplined options overlay. The teams actively manage the underlying equity portfolios – ROCY invests significantly in U.S. large cap core equity securities, while ROCQ focuses on NASDAQ-listed securities – and actively manage the call-option overlay by selling call spreads to generate yield and allowing the funds to re-participate in strong up markets.

The funds' yield represents the annualized distributions paid to investors as a percentage of its net asset value (NAV). Distributions may be derived from multiple sources, including portfolio dividends, some capital appreciation, and premiums generated through the options overlay.

"The launch of ROCY and ROCQ expands our derivative income suite, allowing investors to choose the most appropriate solution that fits their objectives, while leveraging the skilled investment team and research capabilities from JEPI and JEPQ," said J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Head of ETFs, Travis Spence.

Each fund is priced competitively at 35 basis points.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the largest issuer of active ETFs globally,1 reflecting our commitment to delivering innovative investment solutions and strong results for clients.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.2 trillion (as of 12/31/2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.4 trillion in assets and $362 billion in stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2025. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of an ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus: Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF.

Yield represents annualized fund distributions, which may be taxed as dividends, ordinary income, capital gains, or return of capital. Amounts paid in excess of current and accumulated earnings are treated first as a tax–free return of capital until your cost basis is reduced to zero; further amounts are taxed as capital gains. Return of capital isn't taxed when received but lowers your basis, which can increase future taxes (or reduce losses) when you sell. Any distribution reduces the Fund's NAV.

Return of capital (RoC): RoC refers to a portion of a distribution from an investment that is not considered taxable income, because it is a return of part of the original investment. Taxes on return of capital are deferred until the investment is sold, which may result in a larger future tax bill, but some investors might prefer the ability to delay taxes.

Total return is derived from dividends, option premiums, and capital appreciation.

Investing involves risks. Including possible loss of principal. Selling call options brings in upfront cash and can lower risk, but it caps upside if stocks rise. Buying call options risks losing the premium if they expire worthless. In unusual or illiquid markets, these strategies may not work as intended, may not reduce volatility as hoped, and can result in losses.

JEPQ and ROCQ only Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq 100® and NDX® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (the "Fund") has not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. The Fund is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE FUND.

J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Related Links: http://www.jpmorganchase.com

1 Data according to Bloomberg as of March 10, 2026.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management