J.P. Morgan Enhances Retirement Link with Launch of Digital Pricing Solution, Price Smart

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of Price Smart, a new digital solution providing advisors with the ability to instantly generate custom 401(k) pricing proposals for clients. The new solution is offered through Retirement Link, J.P Morgan's award-winning, bundled defined contribution plan offering.

"Our new Price Smart solution, offered through Retirement Link, allows advisors to instantly generate customized 401(k) pricing proposals to identify potential costs savings and enable clients to make more informed decisions," said Michael Miller, Head of Retirement Distribution at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Retirement Link harnesses the breadth of J.P. Morgan's investment expertise and thought-leadership to help advisors build robust plans at lower costs."

Price Smart delivers three key capabilities to help advisors build stronger plans at lower costs:

1) Identify Potential Cost Savings

View three pricing options per plan, in both flat dollars and percentages

Compare Retirement Link pricing proposal vs. current 401(k) fees to see how much your clients could save

2) Tailor Proposals to Each Plan

Present bundled or TPA pricing for multiple scenarios

Help clients make informed decisions by customizing additional services

3) Get Instant Results

Gain secure, 24/7 access to plan quotes on demand

Save and manage proposals online to make updating quick and easy

"We remain focused on exploring opportunities to enhance our Retirement Link solution to better address the retirement plan needs of organizations with assets from $500,000 to over $100 million, and the launch of Price Smart is testament to this commitment," concluded Mr. Miller.

Advisors can access Price Smart by heading to www.jpmorgan.com/pricesmart

To learn more about J.P. Morgan Retirement Link please click here, or to learn more about J.P. Morgan Asset Management's leading DC investment strategies, product innovations and resources for advisors and plan sponsors, please click here.

