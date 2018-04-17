J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe

Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Mr. Lowe was an independent consultant advising asset managers and RIAs in asset allocation and portfolio construction. Previously he was a senior advisor to the investment committee at the quantitative liquid alternatives manager AlphaSimplex. Mr. Lowe spent the bulk of his career at State Street Global Advisors, most recently as Chief Investment Officer of the firm's Global Equities business, and led a team of more than 100 professionals, including a 30-person team which conducted quantitative research for all asset classes.

"As we look to further build out our portfolio management capabilities, we are pleased to add an experienced investor with over three decades of highly specialized experience in quantitative investing," said Mr. Romahi.

"We look forward to benefitting from Alistair's perspective and adding his unique skill set to our team of talented quant managers," said Michael Camacho, Head of Beta Strategies for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "This is a growth business for J.P. Morgan Asset Management, and this addition will help us accommodate the continued expansion of our offering."

J.P. Morgan's Quantitative Beta Strategies team is a critical component of its Beta Strategies business, which drives innovation through leading, quantitative research capabilities in factor-based investing. In the past year, QBS has launched 16 new products and doubled assets under management.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $1.7 trillion (as of March 31, 2018), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), the parent company of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, is a leading global asset management firm with assets of approximately $2.6 trillion (as of March 31, 2018) and operations worldwide. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

