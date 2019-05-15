J.P. Morgan Hires Senior Fixed Income Portfolio Manager Jesse Fogarty

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced it has hired Jesse Fogarty as a managing director and senior portfolio manager in the firm's U.S. long duration fixed income investment team. Mr. Fogarty joined from Insight Investment where he was a lead portfolio manager for U.S. focused credit mandates including the firm's US long duration strategy, in addition to other responsibilities over his 22 year career.

As part of J.P.Morgan's ongoing commitment to the liability-driven investment (LDI) space, Jesse will work with pension specialists and the strategy & analytics team to manage credit portfolios designed for strong client outcomes. He will report to Steven Lear, Chief Investment Officer for J.P. Morgan's U.S. Fixed Income Macro investment team. Jesse will work closely with Tony Candelmo, portfolio manager for long-credit focused portfolios, as well as long duration portfolio managers Betsy Borowiec and Justin Rucker.

"Jesse has deep knowledge of investing in bonds and derivatives in hedging pension and insurance liabilities, earned through decades of experience over multiple economic and credit cycles, and we are very pleased to welcome him to our Global Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities team," said Mr. Lear.

"It is an incredibly exciting time to be joining the team at J.P. Morgan. With many plans at a crossroads in their de-risking journey, the platform offers both a strong investment process and pension solutions group to assist clients with the complexities of managing their pension obligations," said Mr. Fogarty.

Mr. Fogarty has managed a broad set of mandates ranging from market-based benchmarks to customized liability-driven solutions. His main area of focus has been the investment grade corporate credit sector with expertise in credit analysis, portfolio management and trading. Jesse joined Insight's Fixed Income Group in January 2015, following BNY Mellon's acquisition of Cutwater Asset Management where he worked for 18 years. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Fordham University and an MBA from Columbia University. Jesse is a CFA charterholder and a Financial Risk Manager (FRM) – Certified by the Global Association of Risk.

As a pioneer in Asset-Liability management for Pensions, JPMAM has been a leader in Liability-Driven Investment (LDI) since the research, design and development of immunized portfolio strategies in the 1980s. JPMAM Pension Solutions group has specialized expertise in implementing best-in-class investment solutions across all stages of the de-risking lifecycle. The team serves pension plan sponsors, offering strategy, analytics and specialist implementation disciplines to tailor solutions to each client's specific liability profile in order to meet evolving growth, diversification, liquidity and risk objectives.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $1.7 trillion (as of March 31, 2019), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), the parent company of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, is a leading global asset management firm with assets of approximately $2.6 trillion (as of March 31, 2019) and operations worldwide. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

