J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital, Blue Horizon Advisors and United AlSaqer Group Announce Finalists of the 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Summit in Abu Dhabi

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Life Sciences Private Capital, Blue Horizon Advisors and United AlSaqer Group are pleased to announce the 11 finalists of the inaugural J.P. Morgan Asset Management: Life Sciences Innovation Summit. The summit will take place on May 14-15, 2024 at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi during Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week. The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi is sponsoring the event, aiming to bring together innovators, investors and industry leaders to explore the latest advancements and trends shaping the future of healthcare.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with the stellar leadership of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Blue Horizon Advisors, United AlSaqer Group, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and other local leaders in launching our inaugural innovation summit," said Stephen Squinto, Chief Investment Officer, J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital.

The finalists were selected from a pool of exceptional candidates across more than 20 countries and represent a diverse range of companies and research institutions developing innovative therapeutic solutions. Each finalist has demonstrated a commitment to advancing healthcare through creativity and groundbreaking research, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet patient need for diseases of prevalence in the Middle East. Finalists selected to compete in the summit include:

Algen Biotechnologies, Chun-Hao Huang , PhD, Co-Founder & CEO

, PhD, Co-Founder & CEO AnaCardio, Patrik Strömberg, PhD, CEO

Chimera Therapeutics, Matthew Lorence , PhD, Co-Founder & CEO

, PhD, Co-Founder & CEO Harmonic Discovery, Rayees Rahman , PhD, CEO

, PhD, CEO Lactocore, Anton Malyshev , PhD, Founder & CEO

, PhD, Founder & CEO Medicovestor, Seah Lim , PhD, CEO

, PhD, CEO Oncoheroes Biosciences, Cesare Spadoni , PhD, Co-Founder & COO

, PhD, Co-Founder & COO Paradox Immunotherapeutics, Natalie Galant , PhD, Co-Founder & CEO

, PhD, Co-Founder & CEO SaudiVax, Mazen Hassanain , PhD, CEO

, PhD, CEO Ypsilon Therapeutics, Dongxing Zha , PhD, Founder & CEO

, PhD, Founder & CEO ZTI Biosciences, Jaden Hyungseok Chang , PhD, CEO

The finalists will be judged by an esteemed panel, which includes:

Laurie Glimcher , MD, President and CEO at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

, MD, President and CEO at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Jorge Guzman , MD, CEO at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

, MD, CEO at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Prof. Shahrukh Khurshid Hashmi , Director of Research at Department of Health, Abu Dhabi

, Director of Research at Department of Health, Abu Dhabi David Hung , MD, Founder, President and CEO at Nuvation Bio

, MD, Founder, President and CEO at Nuvation Bio Yasmine Hayek Kobeissi , PhD, CQF, BSc., Executive Director at Blue Horizon Advisors

, PhD, CQF, BSc., Executive Director at Blue Horizon Advisors Anya Schiess , Managing Partner at J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital

"We are grateful to these preeminent scientists and business leaders for coming to Abu Dhabi to experience our growing innovation hub and meet these stellar finalists," stated Nabil Kobeissi, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Horizon Advisors. "With over 150 highly qualified applications submitted from around the globe, clearly the medical research and innovation community is paying attention to this event."

In addition to the pitch competition, where winners will ultimately be awarded, the summit will feature keynote speeches and networking opportunities to provide attendees with investment opportunities and valuable insights into the future of life sciences innovation. Learn more about the finalists and summit here.

About J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital

J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital is a venture capital and growth equity investment team within J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives, founded in late 2022. Life Sciences Private Capital launched its first early-stage biotechnology venture capital fund in early 2023, focused on building "move-the-needle" innovations that will ultimately improve quality of lives worldwide. The group aims to leverage J.P. Morgan's market position in healthcare investment banking and business banking, robust relationships with the largest pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, and the tenure of the Life Sciences Private Capital investment team and strategic advisors to form, capitalize, and support leading innovative life sciences companies.

For more information: J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital press release.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 3.1 trillion (as of 31 December 2023), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorgan.com/am

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its investment advisor affiliates worldwide.

About Blue Horizon Advisors

Blue Horizon Advisors is the independent private investment arm of a leading, multi-billion dollar single United Arab Emirates (UAE) family office. Blue Horizon Advisors comprises of leading investment professionals in Europe and the UAE and undertakes global strategic investments in public markets, private markets and real estate. Most recently, Blue Horizon Advisors established a Life Sciences vertical ("BHLS"), with a mission to becoming a prominent and influential force within the MENA region's thriving life sciences sector.

BHLS is committed to enhancing health through research and development of innovative therapies and diagnostic tools to improve and prolong lives. BHLS is poised to execute its strategic vision through a multifaceted approach, encompassing strategic acquisitions, robust in-house development initiatives, dynamic joint ventures with global industry leaders / innovators to foster knowledge exchange, and pivotal collaborations with key stakeholders in our ecosystem, including esteemed hospitals, renowned universities, regulatory authorities as well as local and global investment houses.

