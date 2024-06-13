J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital Closes Inaugural Biotechnology Venture Capital Fund with over $500 million in Commitments

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Private Capital, a venture capital and growth equity investment team within J.P. Morgan Asset Management, today announced the final close of the first Life Sciences Private Capital offering, 270 Life Sciences Private Capital Fund I (the "Fund"), led by Chief Investment Officer Stephen Squinto, Ph.D. and Managing Partner Gaurav Gupta, M.D., M.S.E. The fund closed above its $500 million target, attracting strong support from investors, including institutional allocators, strategic corporate partners, family offices and high net worth individuals across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, as well as JPMorgan Chase & Co.

"We are pleased to announce the close of our inaugural fund, which was raised in just over a year, almost two times faster than our peers in the past decade1," said Dr. Stephen Squinto, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital. "As investors and company builders, we are strongly positioned at J.P. Morgan Private Capital to identify and support highly innovative companies that can shape the future of how patients are treated. Our mission is not only to capitalize companies, but also to utilize our collective experience to guide them towards successful outcomes, and to mentor a new generation of biotechnology founders and executives."

The Fund invests in private biotechnology companies across stage, modality, therapeutic area, and geography. The Fund's early company formation activities and portfolio investments span cardiometabolic disease, oncology, immunology, and genetic medicines. The Fund also aims to leverage the scale and resources of J.P. Morgan to add value to portfolio companies.

"We are grateful for the support of our investors, and for the key contributions of our strategic advisors and internal team members, as we announce the close of our inaugural life sciences venture capital fund. As the biotechnology industry enters the next era of scientific discovery, we strive to become a partner of choice for world-class researchers and entrepreneurs," said Gaurav Gupta, M.D., M.S.E., Managing Partner of J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital.

About J.P. Morgan Private Capital

J.P. Morgan Private Capital provides customized financing solutions for private companies across the capital structure with a focus on venture and growth investing. The platform's solutions span the consumer, technology, and life sciences sectors. J.P. Morgan Private Capital has a technology and consumer fund; J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners, with US$1 billion in aggregate commitments that closed in April 2023. Additionally a biotechnology venture fund; 270 Life Sciences Private Capital Fund I, with over US$500 million in aggregate commitments that closed in June 2024.

J.P. Morgan Private Capital is part of J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives, the alternative investment arm of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. With over 60 years of experience in managing alternative investments, $214 billion in assets under management and over 800 professionals (as of March 31, 2024), its strategies cover the full spectrum of alternatives: real estate, private equity, private credit, liquid alternative products, infrastructure, transport, hedge funds and forestry. From the Americas, Europe and Asia, independent alternative investment teams combine their cutting-edge expertise with J.P. Morgan's resources, infrastructure and global reach to achieve each client's specific objectives. For more information: jpmorgan.com/am

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $3.1 trillion (as of December 31, 2023), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (the "Firm") (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.9 trillion in assets and $328 billion in stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2023. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

1 Preqin, 2024. Inclusive of first-time healthcare venture capital funds launched between 2014 and 2024.

