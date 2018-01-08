J.P. Morgan Reinforces Three Steps to Help Improve Retirement Outcomes, Outlines Implications of 2018 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions for Plan Sponsors

"Investors can still expect to face a historically low-return environment over the next decade, leaving Americans with an undiminished challenge as they look to ensure a financially secure retirement," said Anne Lester, Portfolio Manager and Global Head of Retirement Solutions, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "But, as we continue to emphasize, there are three steps plan sponsors can take to help improve participants' retirement outcomes across all market environments including: 1) encouraging participants to save more and save early through the use of automatic plan design features; 2) considering professionally managed portfolio strategies like target date funds that can make portfolio diversification easier; and 3) providing participants with the opportunity to enhance returns through the use of active management."

"Ultimately, plan participants are responsible for saving enough to support their retirement goals—but too often, a lack of time and investment knowledge, along with inertia, holds them back," continued Dan Oldroyd, Portfolio Manager and Head of Target Date Strategies, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "In our podcast we explore ways plan sponsors can fortify their plans by adopting automatic features, "uncomplicating" the allocation process with well-diversified TDFs, and providing active management opportunities to help enhance return potential. Setting participants on this type of solid saving and investing path is one of the ways to help them achieve a financially secure retirement."

To learn more about J.P. Morgan Asset Management's leading defined contribution investment strategies, product innovations, resources and Retirement Insights program for advisors and plan sponsors please, click here. To view the full paper "Helping improve participants' retirement outcomes - three practical steps still apply" please click here, or to listen to the "Automate, 'Uncomplicate,' Activate" podcast, please click here.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $1.6 trillion (as of September 30, 2017), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), the parent company of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, is a leading global asset management firm with assets of approximately $2.6 trillion (as of September 30, 2017) and operations worldwide. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Long Term Capital Market Assumptions are for illustrative purposes only. They must not be used, or relied upon, to make investment decisions. The assumptions are not meant to be a representation of, nor should they be interpreted as JPMAM investment recommendations. Allocations, assumptions, and expected returns are not meant to represent JPMAM performance. Please note all information shown is based on assumptions, therefore, exclusive reliance on these assumptions is incomplete and not advised. The individual asset class assumptions are not a promise of future performance. Note:: that these asset class assumptions are passive-only; they do not consider the impact of active management.

