J.P. Morgan Releases 2021 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions, Encouraging Investors to Adopt a New Portfolio for a New Decade

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today released its 2021 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions (LTCMAs), this year exploring how the alignment of fiscal and monetary policy adopted to tackle the COVID-19 crisis will impact the economy and markets over the next cycle. In the 25th edition of the research, long-term growth and inflation projections remain little changed, but public asset market return expectations fall sharply, prompting investors to look elsewhere for higher returns.

"As the global economy begins to move towards a new business cycle precipitated by the pandemic in 2020, we anticipate the broad deployment of monetary and fiscal stimulus to have a lasting imprint on economies globally," said John Bilton, Head of Global Multi-Asset Strategy, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "To navigate the new decade, investors may consider diversifying from traditional safe assets that no longer offer income, and toward alternative assets that more fully exploit the specific tradeoffs that a portfolio can tolerate to potentially find higher returns."

"In 2020 we witnessed the steepest recession since the Great Depression. In its aftermath, we are embarking on a new business cycle characterized by synchronized monetary and fiscal policy," said Dr. David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The depressed starting points caused by the COVID-19 recession cause us to add a small cyclical bonus to most GDP growth projections, and despite edging downwards, our emerging market growth outlook continues to outpace developed markets as emerging market (EM) productivity and human capital gradually converge to developed market (DM) levels."

KEY FINDINGS

Global Growth: Real growth projections are modestly higher this year, with our forecast for global growth up 10 basis points (bps), at 2.4%, over the next 10 to 15 years. This is driven by the 0.1% uplift in our developed market forecast, to 1.6%, which reflects the cyclical growth bonus we attribute to economies as they accelerate out of recession and close their output gaps. Our emerging market forecast is unchanged, at 3.9%, with the slight dip we see trend growth offset by a cyclical bonus.

Global Inflation: Like our growth forecasts, our inflation forecasts are little changed and our outlook for aggregate global inflation remains intact at 2.2%. Most of our developed market inflation forecasts are unchanged, and our emerging markets forecast also moves sideways, at 3.3%, despite small downward revisions for several countries.

Policy: In the decade ahead, we expect more active fiscal stimulus than in any other peacetime era in modern financial history. Fiscal and monetary policy should pull in the same direction to achieve economic objectives - a marked change from the last few decades when dovish central bank policy was frequently offset by fiscal contraction or government austerity programs. Higher fiscal spending is inevitable in the next cycle; it is a shift we cautiously welcome, while acknowledging that poorly executed fiscal expansion can have devastating second order effects.

Debt Levels: A period of elevated leverage will likely persist for some time to come. Central banks have little choice but to focus less on holding inflation in check and more on deploying and maintaining financial stability. This is a significant step change, and central banks' incentives may increasingly align more with issuers of debt than with the holders of debt.

ASSET CLASS ASSUMPTIONS

Equities: The impact of elevated valuations is most stark for U.S. large cap equities, where our return forecast falls by 1.5%, to 4.1%. This pulls global equity returns down by 1.2%, to 4.8%, while our global equity ex-U.S. forecast is down 0.7%, at 5.8%, implying better forecasts for returns for some non-U.S. markets.

Fixed Income: Given extremely low starting yields, we expect most government bonds will deliver negative real returns over the next 10 to 15 years. Our estimates of equilibrium yields are unchanged for cash and 30-year bonds in most currencies, but they are modestly lower at the 10-year point to allow for higher structural demand in the belly of the curve as central bank balance sheets grow. With global central banks committed to low rates for an extended period, we have pushed out any expectation for rate normalization to at least 2024. But once rates do start to increase, we think they will rise swiftly, particularly if fiscal stimulus has led to some reflation.

Alternatives:

In real assets, returns have held up remarkably well. Our forecasts for core real estate rise by 0.1% in the U.S. and in Asia-Pacific , to 5.9% and 6.6%, respectively, while European-ex UK core real estate is unchanged at 5.0%.

returns have held up remarkably well. Our forecasts for core real estate rise by 0.1% in the U.S. and in , to 5.9% and 6.6%, respectively, while European-ex UK core real estate is unchanged at 5.0%. Infrastructure and transportation offer standout returns to investors, with global core infrastructure equity returns up 0.1%, to 6.1%, and global core transportation – a newly added asset this year – at 7.6%.

offer standout returns to investors, with global core infrastructure equity returns up 0.1%, to 6.1%, and global core transportation – a newly added asset this year – at 7.6%. Cap-weighted private equity forecasts decline 1.1%, to 7.7%, driven by higher valuations and competition among prospective buyers, combined with a slowdown in fundraising and increased disruption. Offsetting this is a slight upgrade in alpha expectations, based on the ability to deploy dry powder more productively in a dislocated economy and rotation into higher growth sectors.

forecasts decline 1.1%, to 7.7%, driven by higher valuations and competition among prospective buyers, combined with a slowdown in fundraising and increased disruption. Offsetting this is a slight upgrade in alpha expectations, based on the ability to deploy dry powder more productively in a dislocated economy and rotation into higher growth sectors. Hedge fund strategy projections come down this year, reflecting lower returns available in public market assets. Nevertheless, we do believe that conditions for alpha generation are improving, which will heighten the importance of manager selection.

In addition to covering key findings, the 2021 research explores four important themes in depth, including:

Weighing the investment implications of climate change policy

The Fiscal Decade: The promises, problems and potential of fiscal stimulus

Debt, debt everywhere: The implications of a high debt world

Alternatives: From optional to essential

The LTCMAs are developed as part of a deep, proprietary research process that draws on quantitative and qualitative inputs as well as insights from a team of more than 30 experts across J.P. Morgan Asset Management. In its 25th year, these time-tested projections help build stronger portfolios, guide strategic asset allocations, and establish reasonable expectations for risk and returns over a 10 to 15-year timeframe for more than 200 major asset and strategy classes. These assumptions fuel decision-making in J.P. Morgan's multi-asset investing engine and inform client conversations throughout the year.

Please view the full 2021 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions and thematic articles here.

