J.P. Morgan Survey Shows Benefits of Plan Sponsors Taking Proactive Approach to DC Plan Design

"While it is certainly encouraging to see that more plan sponsors are taking responsibility for the financial wellness of plan participants, we still see a sizeable gap between the importance plan sponsors place on their goals and how successful they believe their plans are in achieving them," said Catherine Peterson, Managing Director, Global Head of Insights Programs at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The survey demonstrates the benefits of plan sponsors taking a proactive approach through measures such as automatic enrollment, automatic contribution escalation and streamlining investment decisions."

Results from the 2019 Retirement Insights survey of 838 plan sponsors reveals five key themes:

1. A Disconnect Between Plan Sponsor Intentions and Effectiveness

Almost three out of four plan sponsors ( 74% ) now indicate they have a "very" or "somewhat" high commitment to employees' fiscal health - a 25% increase from 2013.

2. A Clear Link Between a Proactive Philosophy and Success

In this year's survey, 59% of plan sponsors say they focus on participants making their own choices, while 41% believe in proactively placing participants on a strong saving and investment path.

3. Adoption of Automatic Features Continues to Rise, Although Misconceptions Remain

This year's research shows that 55% of plan sponsors now offer automatic enrollment, up 28% from our first survey in 2013.

4. TDFs remain popular with plan sponsors, but knowledge still lags

This year, 62% of plan sponsors indicated their plans offer TDF series—notably higher than in 2013 when only 46% did.

5. Plan sponsors are satisfied with advisors and consultants

Most plan sponsors— 71% —use advisors/consultants, and 67% are satisfied with their relationships. However, fewer than one in four ( 24% ) express extreme satisfaction.

Key Implications for Plan Sponsors

Taking a more proactive approach appears to offer a strong win-win for both participants and plan sponsors.

"Our survey suggests that some DC plan sponsors have misconceptions about the concerns of their participants and are failing to take a proactive approach to plan design, with success suffering as a result," said Meghan Jacobson, CFA, Executive Director, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "It has been demonstrated that features such automatic enrollment and automatic contribution escalation can have a significant positive impact on participation rates and savings levels, and working with advisors and consultants, plan sponsors may wish to consider the best way to take advantage of these features."

"Significant progress has been made to strengthen DC plans, with plan sponsors showing a strong and growing commitment to their employees' fiscal health," concluded Ms. Peterson. "However, the fact that many plan sponsors are still falling short of achieving their goals suggests that more needs to be done to adopt a proactive approach to plan design, in order to position participants for greater retirement funding success."

Methodology

To stay in tune with the goals, motivations and progress of employers as they continue to shape the evolution of their defined contribution plans, J.P. Morgan Asset Management undertook its fourth plan sponsor survey on this topic.

From January through March, 2019, the firm partnered with Mathew Greenwald & Associates, a market research firm based in Washington, D.C., to conduct an online survey of 838 plan sponsors.

All respondents are key decision-makers for their organizations' DC plans. All companies represented have been in business for at least three years, offer a 401(k) or 403(b) plan to their domestic U.S. employees and have at least 10 full-time employees.

Below are breakdowns of our sample of plan sponsors, both by plan assets and by organizational role. Results aggregated across plan size categories were weighted to reflect the size distribution of plans in the U.S. DC plan universe.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management