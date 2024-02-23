JPAR® - Real Estate Celebrates Industry Recognition for Howard Ashkinos, Alejandro Franco, and Jennifer Buchanan

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® - Real Estate, a leading real estate brand with a national footprint, is thrilled to announce the recent industry recognition of three of its esteemed team members. Howard Ashkinos, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, has been appointed as a Director of Greater Fort Worth REALTORS®, Alejandro Franco, VP, Accounting and Finance, has been recognized as Treasurer of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), and Jennifer Buchanan, REALTOR®, has been appointed as 1st Vice President of the Women's Council of REALTORS® Dallas.

"We are incredibly proud of Howard, Alejandro, and Jennifer for their well-deserved recognition within the real estate industry," said Chris Sears, President of JPAR® - Real Estate. "Their dedication to their craft, leadership qualities, and commitment to their communities truly embody the values of JPAR®. These appointments are not only a testament to their individual achievements but also a reflection of the caliber of talent and leadership we have at JPAR®."

Howard Ashkinos, with his extensive industry experience and strategic vision, will play a key role in shaping the future of Greater Fort Worth REALTORS®. His appointment signifies his dedication to advancing the interests of the local real estate community and ensuring fair and ethical practices for all.

Jennifer Buchanan, a highly respected REALTOR® and advocate for women in the industry, will leverage her leadership skills as 1st Vice President of the Women's Council of REALTORS® Dallas. She is a JPAR® Brand Ambassador for the DFW East and her dedication to empowering women in real estate will play a crucial role in promoting diversity and inclusion within the local market.

Alejandro Franco, a financial expert with a passion for empowering Latino communities, will utilize his expertise as Treasurer of NAHREP to advocate for Hispanic homeownership and promote financial literacy within these communities. His leadership will contribute significantly to NAHREP's mission of advancing sustainable homeownership opportunities for Latinos.

These appointments showcase JPAR® - Real Estate's commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and leadership within its organization. The company is proud to be represented by individuals who are actively contributing to the advancement of the real estate industry and their respective communities.

About JPAR® - Real Estate: (www.jpar.com) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support, and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts 3,700 agents operating in 75 offices across 30 states and closes $7.8B annually in sales volume.

JPAR® is a forward-thinking real estate brokerage focused on empowering real estate professionals to deliver exceptional service and achieve outstanding results. With cutting-edge technology, comprehensive support, and a customer-centric approach, JPAR® is committed to transforming the real estate experience for agents and clients alike.

