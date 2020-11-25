(JPM) Alert: Johnson Fistel is Investigating JPMorgan Chase following $250 Million Penalty; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) ("JPMorgan" or the "Company").

On November 24, 2020, The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) made known that it had imposed a $250 million fine on JPMorgan. An OCC consent order filing stated, "For several years, the bank maintained a weak management and control framework for its fiduciary activities and had an insufficient audit program for, and inadequate internal controls over, those activities. Among other things, the bank had deficient risk management practices and an insufficient framework for avoiding conflicts of interest."

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a JPMorgan shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

