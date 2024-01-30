JRM Construction Completes New Headquarters for Rémy Cointreau at 3 Times Square

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JRM Construction Management is proud to announce the completion of a sophisticated project for Rémy Cointreau, a leading international premium spirits distributor. Their new headquarters, spanning 29,850 square feet, is located on the 20th floor of Rudin Management's 3 Times Square tower in New York City.

Under the guidance of JRM, and in collaboration with TPG Architects, RDA, and Cresa Project Management, the team crafted a full-floor headquarters that embodies Rémy Cointreau's signature luxury brand. The space includes state-of-the-art collaborative work areas, and features high-end bars, perfect for hosting company events and entertaining clients, creating an atmosphere of sophistication and hospitality. Additionally, the new conference rooms are equipped with cutting-edge presentation capabilities, enhancing communication and collaboration among Rémy Cointreau's team members.

Marc Reissman, Executive VP at JRM, expressed his pride in the project, stating, "Collaborating with Rémy Cointreau to bring their vision to life was a true pleasure. The attention to detail and seamless integration of artistic elements in the design reflects the brand's essence perfectly. This project stands as a testament to our commitment to excellence and our ability to transform visions into inspiring realities."

About JRM Construction Management

JRM Construction Management, LLC, headquartered in New York City with offices in New Jersey, California, and Florida, provides construction management and general contracting services to a respected client-base across the United States. Founded on the principles of trust, integrity and respect, JRM delivers the highest quality services to a wide-range of clients that include Fortune 500 corporations, respected property owners, developers, media; tech firms, major law firms, leading luxury retailers, renowned hospitality groups, life sciences; healthcare organizations, and financial services firms. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.jrmcm.com.

About Rémy Cointreau

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise – the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these Men and Women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group's portfolio includes 14 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 2,021 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

