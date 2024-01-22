JRM Construction Management Unveils Barnard College Center for the Study of Child Development Enchanting Toddler Play Area

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JRM Construction Management is proud to announce the completion of an enchanting interactive play area at the Center for Toddler Development in Barnard College. Nestled at 604-606 West 120th Street, New York, NY, this captivating space, spanning 2,600 square feet, is a testament to the fusion of learning and play, meticulously crafted by the Architecture Research Office and coordinated seamlessly by DBI Projects.

Imagine stepping into a world tailored specifically for toddlers, where every detail is designed to spark joy and curiosity. The play area features adorable "hobbit-sized" doors, miniature cubicles, and slides, all meticulously crafted from custom millwork and infused with a vibrant array of colors and diverse materials. This carefully curated environment creates a magical atmosphere that encourages exploration and imaginative play, fostering the development of young minds.

Adjacent to this wonderland, a discreet observation room awaits, complete with one-way glass. This thoughtful addition allows staff and students to study the play habits of toddlers without intruding on their activities, promoting valuable insights into early childhood development.

The commitment to providing a functional and inspiring space extends beyond the play area. Staff amenities include well-designed support offices, meeting rooms, testing areas, and a fully equipped pantry, ensuring that the Center for Toddler Development operates seamlessly, fostering a conducive environment for both learning and research.

"We are thrilled to have been a part of this project that promotes early childhood development in such a unique and engaging manner," said Joseph Romano, President at JRM Construction Management. "The collaboration with the Architecture Research Office and DBI Projects has resulted in a space that not only captivates young hearts but also facilitates important research and learning initiatives."

JRM Construction Management's dedication to the mission of Barnard College is evident in the creation of this joyous and functional space. The completion of the interactive play area reaffirms JRM's commitment to delivering projects that exceed expectations, bringing innovation and creativity to the heart of education.

