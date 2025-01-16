J.S. Held Acquires Technorm, Quebéc's Leading Forensic, Building Safety & Compliance Experts

JERICHO, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces the acquisition of Technorm, Quebéc's leading forensic, building safety and compliance experts. Now a part of J.S. Held, Technorm advises architects, engineers, building owners, insurance professionals, and legal counsel throughout the building lifecycle. Their services include a range of proactive and reactive services that combine the team's codes and standards, fire safety, training, and forensic engineering expertise.

"As a result of the transaction, Technorm clients now have access to more than 1,500 technical, scientific, financial, and strategic experts specializing in construction consulting, health and safety, the environment, forensic animation, materials analysis and lab testing, fire investigation, forensic accounting, human factors analysis, forensic architecture and engineering, and accident reconstruction, among others," shares Technorm President, Marc-André Langevin. "Our team members across all levels will benefit from the J.S. Held Expert Branding Program, which includes marketing resources, mentorship, and training focused on service delivery, client development, and branding," adds Luc Germain, Technorm Managing Director.

Technorm brings expertise in building codes and standards, fire safety, forensic engineering, and training to J.S. Held. Post this

Technorm experts guide building owners, developers, and their agents through evolving building codes and fire safety standards to mitigate risk and ensure building compliance. The firm's dedicated fire safety professionals leverage unique expertise to advise on the design of fire protection systems for industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential building construction projects. Following a sudden and unforeseeable event, Technorm forensic engineers assess damage to a property or building, conduct rigorous inspections to ascertain the cause, and present the findings in a concise and reliable forensic report.

Combined knowledge and experience across the firm's 70 professionals is institutionalized and shared with the community via a series of training courses mainly on the National Building Code, Chapter I – Building. Intended for professionals across the construction industry, including architects, architectural technologists, contractors, designers, professional engineers, and property managers, Technorm training is recognized by most professional orders (OAQ, OIQ, Barreau du Québec, ATPQ) in a continuing education framework.

Jim Stanilious, Senior Executive Vice President and J.S. Held Insurance Services Division Lead, comments on the acquisition, "Building upon the successful expansion of our team across Canada, Technorm brings decades of engineering and architecture expertise focused on the needs of the expanding market. Their technical knowledge enhances our ability to advise Canadian insurers; property owners and developers; provincial government agencies; and architectural, engineering, and law firms."

Technorm is now a part of the dedicated and entrepreneurial experts who help transform J.S. Held.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 81% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 70% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (85% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 65% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC, or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

