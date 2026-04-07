J.S. Held Expands Financial Disputes Expertise Serving Family Law with CMM, LLP Acquisition

Transaction scales expertise in asset tracing, expert witness testimony, and entertainment asset valuation

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.S. Held, a global consulting firm, today announced the acquisition of CMM, LLP. CMM is a forensic accounting, litigation consulting, and business valuation services firm, specializing in complex family law disputes and other civil litigation.

The combination scales the firms' financial disputes expertise, adding CMM's decades of courtroom-tested expertise to J.S. Held's litigation support capabilities, creating one of the industry's most comprehensive expert witness platforms for high-net-worth divorce cases involving private equity, hedge funds, cryptocurrency, and entertainment assets.

The acquisition addresses demand from family law attorneys handling sophisticated financial disputes. As divorce cases increasingly involve complex asset structures, including digital assets, entertainment industry royalty streams, and private equity holdings, attorneys require more than isolated technical inputs. "The complexity of today's family law disputes stems from the nature of the assets involved, including cryptocurrency, intellectual property, entertainment royalties, private equity, and other hard-to-value holdings," said Lee Spirer, Chief Executive Officer of J.S. Held. "Too often, the expertise needed to address these complex valuation issues exists in silos, across multiple firms, making it harder for attorneys to build a cohesive financial case. With the addition of this team, we are expanding our ability to deliver integrated, multidisciplinary support that meets the demands of these increasingly sophisticated matters." The combined firm now offers this full spectrum under one roof.

As a part of J.S. Held, clients benefit from a single-source solution with specialized expertise, including:

Cryptocurrency and digital asset tracing and testimony

and tracing and testimony Court-tested intellectual property valuation and testimony

Real property appraisal and commercial real estate analysis

High-value collectibles assessment (fine art, wine, jewelry, antiques)

Digital forensics and electronic discovery

Proprietary asset tracing technology, delivering actionable insights into jointly controlled assets with speed and accuracy

Business valuation and expert witness services

CMM founding partners William Scott Mowrey, Jr. and Michael T. Miskei, along with managing partner Robert L. Schreiber, have collectively served as expert witnesses in hundreds of legal cases, providing forensic accounting analyses, business valuations, and damages assessments that have helped attorneys and courts resolve complex financial disputes in both family law and civil arenas.

Stephanie Giammarco, Senior Executive Vice President and Disputes, Valuations, and Financial Advisory Division Lead at J.S. Held, said: "What distinguishes the CMM team is their decades-long track record as expert witnesses in complex financial disputes, which is evident in the fact that even opposing counsel often engages them in subsequent matters."

The CMM leadership team brings a unique blend of technical depth, courtroom experience, and specialized industry knowledge to J.S. Held. Their reflections on the transaction highlight how this integration strengthens the firm's ability to deliver expert insight into asset tracing, valuation, and testimony across matters involving intellectual property, entertainment assets, and complex financial structures in high-net-worth family law disputes.

Michael T. Miskei, CPA, Co-Founder of CMM, shared:

"Joining J.S. Held gives us the opportunity to provide our clients access to a broad and talented team of experts—not only in our core fields of financial analysis and litigation support, but also in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and intellectual property valuation. J.S. Held is a treasure trove of knowledge and intellectual activity that continues to fuel our team's professional growth."

William Scott Mowrey Jr., CPA, Co-Founder of CMM, added:

"This integrated approach ensures that even the most complex assets are accurately traced and valued—giving clients a distinct advantage in high-stakes disputes."

The acquisition connects J.S. Held's intellectual property, cryptocurrency, digital investigations, and expanded technical capabilities with CMM's financial acumen to address demand from family law attorneys handling sophisticated financial matters. Learn more about the expanded team's work in family law disputes, visit https://www.jsheld.com/areas-of-expertise/financial-investigations-valuation-risk/economic-damages-valuations/family-law-disputes-edv.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Kristi L. Stathis | Global Public Relations | +1 786 833 4864 | [email protected]

SOURCE J.S. Held