J.S. Held Has Earned Great Place To Work® Certification™ for Fourth Consecutive Year

Team member feedback survey shows 93% feel empowered in their roles and 92% confident in client service quality.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.S. Held earned its fourth consecutive Great Place To Work® Certification™, with employee surveys showing 93% feel empowered and that 92% believe clients would rate the firm's service as excellent.

"Earning this certification for the fourth consecutive year reflects our team's sustained commitment to creating a platform on which our professionals feel empowered and supported in developing their careers," said Lee Spirer, President and Chief Executive Officer of J.S. Held. "The consistency in team member feedback validates that we've created an environment where our professionals believe their expertise and impact are magnified in concert with our broader team. As we continue to expand, this cultural foundation will remain central to how we attract and develop talent."

"Great Place To Work Certification requires consistent dedication to the employee experience and achieving it for four years running shows our culture is not aspirational," said Marjan Panah, Chief People Officer at J.S. Held. "When 93% of employees report feeling empowered, that is evidence that our practices and leadership behaviors are working. We're now focused on scaling these principles and people strategies as we continue to grow."

J.S. Held professionals serve 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers, and 71% of the Fortune 100 Companies. "This scale provides professionals with exposure to matters of significant consequence and opportunities for multidisciplinary collaboration. It also enables our most senior professionals to lead teams addressing some of the most complex issues facing organizations today," said Stephanie Giammarco, CPA, CFE, CEDS, who leads Disputes, Valuation, and Financial Advisory for J.S. Held.

"J.S. Held has given me the opportunity to work alongside a curated team of experienced insurance professionals while collaborating with technical colleagues across the firm," said Jim Stanilious, who leads Insurance Services. "The J.S. Held structure enables leaders to leverage deep specialist knowledge across disciplines. This approach supports both client outcomes and long-term career growth in a way that's rare in our industry."

J.S. Held is actively seeking exceptional senior professionals to join its growing team of experts. Leaders interested in a global platform designed to maximize client impact and career growth are encouraged to explore current opportunities at jsheld.com/careers or contact [email protected].

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience—specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work® Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kristi L. Stathis, J.S. Held, +1 786 833 4864, [email protected], JSHeld.com

SOURCE J.S. Held