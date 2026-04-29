J.S. Held Leads Ongoing Global Wind-Down of Katerra, Inc., One of the Largest Construction Bankruptcies on Record

Plan Administrator's update underscores cross-border complexity in the multi-year matter

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Katerra, Inc., Chapter 11 proceedings reach a milestone phase, global consulting firm J.S. Held, along with Plan Administrator Daniel R. Williams, CPA, CTP, shares an update on the wind-down of the multi-billion-dollar construction company. Katerra's 2021 bankruptcy filing stands as one of the largest and most complex construction industry bankruptcies on record. Following a competitive selection process among several nationally recognized advisory firms, J.S. Held was selected to serve as both the Plan Administrator and the Financial Advisor to the Bankruptcy Estate.

"Katerra required more than administration; it required orchestration. This was a global, multi‑year wind-down with active construction, complex litigation, foreign assets, and staggering volumes of data moving all at once," said Daniel R. Williams, CPA, CTP, Senior Managing Director at J.S. Held and court‑appointed Plan Administrator for Katerra. "What made J.S. Held effective was the integration of every discipline into a single execution model, enabling informed decisions and coordinated action under intense scrutiny at every stage."

Katerra Plan Administrator's update underscores cross-border complexity in the multi-year matter Post this

Over the years, the matter evolved into a highly complex, multi-jurisdictional engagement involving thousands of creditors, dozens of subsidiaries, foreign assets, and substantial claims litigation. The bankruptcy required the wind-down of 34 domestic entities, the dissolution of multiple foreign non-debtor affiliates, asset sales across multiple countries including Saudi Arabia, India, and China, and oversight of remaining active construction projects. The scope also included reconciliation of secured, priority, and unsecured claims, evaluation of insolvency drivers, resolution of accounting and intercompany issues, and administration of distributions under the confirmed Plan.

"The complexity existed at the intersection of construction performance, surety exposure, financial analysis, and bankruptcy procedure," said Richard Sexton, Executive Vice President and Surety Practice Lead at J.S. Held. "Bringing those perspectives together in real time enabled the identification of revenue opportunities, validation of claims, and a more holistic approach to risk management. That level of coordination mattered for a case of this scale."

To address this breadth of challenges, J.S. Held assembled an integrated team of seasoned professionals with deep experience in bankruptcy administration, operational execution, financial analysis, investigations, and large‑scale digital evidence management.

"A bankruptcy of this magnitude required consistent technical rigor across borders," said Mark Cohen, Senior Managing Director and Construction Advisory Practice Lead at J.S. Held. "Our Construction Advisory team deployed specialists across the US, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC, providing on‑the‑ground insight while maintaining a unified analytical standard. That global execution capability was critical to supporting decisions across projects, jurisdictions, and stakeholders."

Data preservation, reduction, and analysis became a defining component of the engagement, as the estate required retention and review of vast volumes of fragmented information across systems, geographies, and stakeholders. J.S. Held implemented custom workflows to preserve data, reduce volume, and accelerate review while maintaining precision and defensibility.

"Managing more than 100 terabytes of fragmented data was not just a technical challenge; it directly shaped how quickly and confidently decisions could be made," said Mike Gaudet, Senior Managing Director of Digital Investigations and Discovery at J.S. Held. "We built custom workflows to preserve, reduce, and analyze data in parallel, using advanced analytics and GenAI to accelerate insight while maintaining precision. That capability transformed overwhelming information into actionable intelligence for counsel, investigators, and the Plan Administrator."

In high-stakes legal, regulatory, and financial matters, clients of J.S. Held benefit from an integrated approach that supports disciplined expert teams to integrate fiduciary oversight, operational execution, financial and technical analysis, investigations, and advanced data capabilities to support disciplined action in environments shaped by competing priorities, regulatory oversight, and court scrutiny.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

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