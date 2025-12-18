40-year structured finance veteran joins Wall Street office to serve clients in complex financial disputes and restructuring.

JERICHO, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces today that James H. Aronoff has joined its Strategic Advisory team at the firm's Wall Street, New York office.

J.S. Held Welcomes Asset-backed Securities Pioneer James H. Aronoff

Commenting on the move to J.S. Held, Jim Aronoff shares, "This new chapter gives me the opportunity to work alongside a curated team of restructuring, turnaround, and operational performance improvement professionals." In his new role, Aronoff will collaborate with 1,500+ colleagues across J.S. Held who bring diverse technical and financial expertise, market insights, and industry experience to benefit clients.

Core Expertise and Experience

Jim Aronoff brings 40 years of capital markets, structured finance, private credit, and secured lending experience to J.S. Held. Aronoff is an industry pioneer in the development of the asset-backed securities (ABS) market as an attorney, trader, banker, insurer, and entrepreneur. He advises on secured lending, private credit facilities, securitizations, and other consumer and commercial asset transactions—often in connection with bankruptcy and restructuring. His extensive experience managing distressed and nonperforming assets across many sectors will benefit clients of J.S. Held. He has served as a consultant and expert witness in some of the largest commercial litigation, arbitration, and restructuring matters in the United States.

Strategic Impact

Michael Jacoby, Strategic Advisory practice lead, shares, "Drawing on extensive hands-on experience managing distressed and nonperforming assets across multiple sectors, Jim brings real-world insight and operational expertise to his work as an expert witness."

Stephanie Giammarco, who leads Disputes, Valuations, and Financial Advisory services for J.S. Held, adds, "His dual expertise creates a powerful synergy: operational experience and industry knowledge inform his expert opinions, while his litigation background guides asset management decisions." Giammarco continues, "This integrated perspective, honed through his experience in some of the largest and most complex litigation matters in the United States, allows Jim to serve J.S. Held's clients at the critical intersection of financial distress and legal disputes."

From strategy to execution, J.S. Held experts help clients overcome complex enterprise challenges and realize long-term, sustainable business value.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

