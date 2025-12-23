JSAUX Announces CES 2026 Presence with New Product Lineup

HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JSAUX, a leading innovator in gaming accessories, announced today that it will attend CES 2026, participating in both CES Unveiled and the main CES Expo in Las Vegas. JSAUX will present its newest products at CES Unveiled on January 4, 2026, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Shoreline Exhibit Hall (Table 323), followed by its full exhibition at CES Expo from January 6–9, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 2 (Booth 35233).

The new products being showcased at CES 2026 include the following:

6-in-1 Gaming Dock for Switch : Built for seamless multiplayer sessions, this hub supports both Joy-Con 1 and Joy-Con 2. It charges up to four Joy-Cons and one Pro Controller simultaneously while delivering 4K HDMI output, stable wired networking, and expanded connectivity. Whether hosting a party or playing together across generations, it keeps every controller ready and every game instantly connected.

: Built for seamless multiplayer sessions, this hub supports both Joy-Con 1 and Joy-Con 2. It charges up to four Joy-Cons and one Pro Controller simultaneously while delivering 4K HDMI output, stable wired networking, and expanded connectivity. Whether hosting a party or playing together across generations, it keeps every controller ready and every game instantly connected. OmniCentro Charger Dock for Switch 2 : An all-in-one charging and docking solution tailored for next-generation console users. Combining power delivery with smart cable management, the OmniCentro Charger Dock is designed to keep gaming setups clean, organized, and ready for extended play sessions.

: An all-in-one charging and docking solution tailored for next-generation console users. Combining power delivery with smart cable management, the OmniCentro Charger Dock is designed to keep gaming setups clean, organized, and ready for extended play sessions. ModCase for Switch 2 : A modular protective case engineered for durability and customization. Designed to adapt to different gaming scenarios, the ModCase offers enhanced protection while supporting accessories and attachments, making it ideal for both travel and everyday use.

: A modular protective case engineered for durability and customization. Designed to adapt to different gaming scenarios, the ModCase offers enhanced protection while supporting accessories and attachments, making it ideal for both travel and everyday use. Joy-Con All-Arounder GripCase with Travel Cover : Rounding out the showcase is the comfort-focused grip solution that enhances control during gameplay while providing reliable protection on the move. Its ergonomic design and included travel cover make it a practical companion for gamers who play anytime, anywhere.

With its dual presence at CES Unveiled and the CES Expo, JSAUX continues to demonstrate its dedication to creating practical, high-quality accessories that enhance the gaming experience across home and mobile environments. Visitors, media, and partners are invited to connect with the JSAUX team during CES 2026 to explore the latest innovations firsthand and discover how JSAUX is shaping the future of modern gaming setups.

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as "#1 Best Sellers", ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX's foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories, firmly establishing itself as the premier brand for Steam Deck accessories. The brand's strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric brand strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce outstanding products over the past seven years. This accomplishment is the result of seamless coordination within our internal teams, spanning from research and development to product manufacturing and global marketing.

