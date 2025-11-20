JSAUX Kicks Off Black Friday Event with Major Savings on Gaming Accessories

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech manufacturer JSAUX has initiated its annual Black Friday promotion , offering discounts on various gaming peripherals and accessories. The sale is available through both the company's official website and Amazon marketplace , featuring different timing structures and discount mechanisms across platforms.

Promotion Overview:

JSAUX Black Friday Sale

Amazon Promotion Period: November 20 - December 1, 2025

Official Store Promotion Period: November 13 - December 3, 2025

Maximum Discount: Up to 60% off on selected items

Amazon Exclusive Deals (Nov 20 - Dec 1):

Official Store Promotion:

Early Access Phase (Nov 13 - 26):

10% off on 2 items

15% off on 3 items

20% off on 4+ items

Note: Excludes FlipGo monitors and Switch 2 kits

The entire event will culminate with the Black Spotlight Phase from November 26 to December 3, during which the official website will unveil special surprises to bring this Black Friday celebration to a perfect close. Stay tuned for these final offerings.

ASSETS

All visual assets for JSAUX's products can be found at this link .

CONTACT

For further information requests, feel free to contact us at [email protected].

Also, players can reach out to a brand representative and follow the new product updates on social media!

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as "#1 Best Sellers", ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX's foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories. The brand has maintained its position as the #1 Steam Deck accessories brand on Amazon for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024. JSAUX's strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce exceptional products. This approach has resulted in a diverse lineup of accessories for other gaming handhelds, such as the ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, Legion Go, and the highly anticipated successor to the Nintendo Switch.

Recently, JSAUX has expanded its product portfolio to include other innovative lines. Its FlipGo dual-stacked portable monitor, an IF and Red Dot Design Award winner, raised over $1,000,000 on Kickstarter. Additionally, the company has collaborated with Bitmo Lab to release iPhone 15 and 16 Pro cases, leveraging its gaming expertise to excel in new markets.

