JSAUX'S STEAM DECK RGB DOCKING STATION & RGB BACKPLATE ARE NOW AVAILABLE

21 Jul, 2023

The electronics brand celebrates its 7th anniversary during July

HONG KONG, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronics brand JSAUX is celebrating its seventh anniversary during July and it has announced a new batch of Steam Deck accessories: the RGB Docking Station and the RGB transparent backplate are now available, following the release of the transparent front plate and the redesigned transparent backplate. JSAUX is also planning to release an anti-glare screen for Steam Deck later this month. More info about each product below:

ABOUT THE RGB DOCKING STATION

JSAUX RGB Products

The RGB docking station is the latest feature on JSAUX's family of docks for the Steam Deck. This new product features better compatibility, a total customization of the RGB lighting, and comes in two versions: 12-in-1 and 8-in-1, offering different connectivity options.

The RGB docking station 8-in-1 ports:

  • 1x USB-A 2.0
  • 1x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1x USB-C PD
  • 2x USB-A 3.0
  • 1x HDMI 2.0
  • 1x USB-C 3.0
  • 1x IN: USB-C

The RGB docking station 12-in-1 offers a higher version of some ports and offers a wider variety of connections. Furthermore, it supports [email protected] display, provided that only one HDMI or DP port is used for connection.

The RGB docking station 12-in-1 ports:

  • 1x USB-A 2.0
  • 1x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1x USB-C PD
  • 2x USB-A 3.2
  • 1x HDMI 2.1
  • 1x USB-C 3.2
  • 1x IN: USB-C
  • 1x 3.5mm audio interface
  • 1x TF card slot
  • 1x SD card slot
  • 1x DisplayPort 1.4

The customization of the RGB lighting is possible thanks to a partnership with OpenRGB. The Docking Station will feature six lighting modes (Direct, Breathing, Rainbow Wave, Spectrum Cycle, Race Cycle, Stacking) and players can now order it from $89.99 the 12-in-1 version and $59.99 the 8-in-1 version.

ABOUT THE RGB BACKPLATE

The RGB backplate is another addition to bring colour to your Steam Deck. This transparent backplate features its own battery and light switch and includes a USB-C port to keep it charged. You can choose from a range of 6 lighting colours: Color Shift, Color Marquee, Red Breathing, Blue Breathing, Green Breathing, and Purple Breathing. Players can now order their unit for $39.99.

ASSETS

These items are now on sale and  All visual assets for the products listed here are available to download on JSAUX's official website.

CONTACT

For further information requests, you can reach out to a brand representative and follow the new product updates on social media.

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX Is an electronics accessories supplier delivering power, data transit, audio/video connectivity and productivity solutions to the market. We persist in independent R&D, complete supply chain management and dedicated customer service. The in-house team is in charge of everything- R&D, manufacturing, marketing, advertising, selling and customer support.

SOURCE JSAUX

