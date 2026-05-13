Jscrambler Appoints Sean O'Leary Vice President of Global Sales to Accelerate Worldwide Revenue Growth and Partnership Expansion

Strategic Hire Accelerates Jscrambler's Global Expansion, Allows Company to Meet Growing

Demand for Client-Side Security

PORTO, Portugal, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jscrambler, the pioneering platform for client-side security, today announced the appointment of Sean O'Leary as Vice President of Global Sales. In this role, O'Leary will oversee all sales, alliances and partnerships, and technical pre-sales, helping Jscrambler bring its industry-leading client-side security solutions to businesses worldwide.

The appointment comes as demand for client-side security continues to accelerate. Modern digital experiences are assembled in real time in the browser from dozens of components, including third-party scripts, payment processors, identity providers, and AI systems, creating a vast, largely ungoverned attack surface. Jscrambler addresses this gap by enforcing enterprise security policy directly inside the browser runtime, protecting application logic, restricting data access, and preventing unauthorized transmission at the point where sensitive data is first created.

"Demand for client-side security has never been stronger. Enterprises are waking up to the fact that the browser is where their most sensitive data lives, yet it is also where they are most exposed," said Rui Ribeiro, CEO and co-founder of Jscrambler. "Sean's deep experience building and scaling revenue organizations at high-growth cybersecurity companies makes him exactly the right leader to help us meet that moment. In this role, he will be instrumental in bringing our Client-Side Security Platform to the security, privacy, and compliance leaders who need it most."

O'Leary brings extensive experience leading high-performance sales organizations and driving revenue growth across both cybersecurity and risk intelligence sectors. Prior to joining Jscrambler, he held senior leadership positions at several high-growth cybersecurity firms, including Vendict, CYE, and BitSight. O'Leary holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from Bryant University.

"The client-side attack surface is one of the most underprotected areas in enterprise security today," said O'Leary, Vice President of Global Sales, Jscrambler. "Jscrambler has built something truly differentiated, providing organizations with the control they need at the exact point where their most sensitive data is created and where their greatest exposure exists. I'm thrilled to join this team and help bring these capabilities to market at a moment when organizations are just beginning to grasp what they're up against."

To learn more about Jscrambler's Client-Side Security Platform, visit https://jscrambler.com.

About Jscrambler

Jscrambler is the leader in Client-Side Security for the modern, composable web, turning enterprise policy into enforceable control at the point where digital interactions are created, inside the browser.

As organizations increasingly build digital experiences through third-party software supply chains and AI-powered agents, sensitive data is now created directly in the browser — the point of creation for digital interactions — making it one of the enterprise's most privileged yet least governed attack surfaces.

Jscrambler's Client-Side Security Platform is powered by a Behavioral Enforcement Core that governs how application code, third-party scripts, and sensitive data behave at runtime. By enforcing software integrity and data governance directly in the browser, the platform ensures sensitive data and AI inputs are controlled in accordance with enterprise policy at the point of creation, before they leave the client environment.

Trusted by leading global retailers, airlines, financial services providers, and healthcare organizations, Jscrambler provides the visibility and enforcement organizations need to stop client-side attacks, prevent data leakage, and maintain compliance with regulations and standards, including PCI DSS, GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and the EU AI Act.

CONTACT:

Doug Fraim

Guyer Group for Jscrambler

[email protected]

SOURCE Jscrambler