Jscrambler Upgrades QSA Alliance Program to Accelerate PCI DSS Education Ahead of Impending Deadline

PCI DSS Specialist Gareth Bowker Joins Jscrambler to Lead QSA Alliance Program with Advanced Training and Enablement Initiatives

PORTO, Portugal, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jscrambler, the pioneering platform for client-side protection, today announced enhancements to its existing QSA Alliance program designed to strengthen PCI DSS expertise for Qualified Security Assessors (QSA) and Internal Security Assessors (ISA) ahead of the impending March 31, 2025 deadline. The expanded program will be led by PCI Technical Advisor, former PCI SSC employee, and QSA enablement leader Gareth Bowker.

As the author of many of the first PCI SSC QSA training programs, Bowker brings significant experience to Jscrambler, including more than a decade at the PCI Security Standards Council, where he most recently served as the Director of Technology, Infrastructure, and Privacy. Through his experience, he has devised an effective formula for ensuring both new and experienced QSAs receive the training necessary to attain the knowledge, understanding, and assessment experience to effectively navigate PCI DSS's new 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 requirements for their clients.

Under Bowker's guidance, the expanded QSA Alliance program will feature advanced enablement strategies, including new live training sessions, self-service videos, newsletter content, and assessor hotline access. The program will also feature a monthly PCI DSS Assessor Forum, a series of virtual community events where QSAs and ISAs can learn and discuss new PCI DSS topics in support of their educational journey. The forum will be moderated by PCI DSS expert John Elliott, who will be joined by other PCI DSS experts who cover new topics, exchange ideas, and foster QSA collaboration.

"As the March 31 PCI DSS deadline approaches, it's imperative for both QSAs and ISAs to fully understand the updated requirements so they can guide merchants toward compliance," said Pedro Fortuna, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Jscrambler, and member of the Board of Advisors for PCI SSC. "With the addition of Gareth to our team of PCI experts along with these new program enhancements, we're providing the assessors with the proven tools, guidance, and resources they need to accelerate their understanding and help merchants address potential threats effectively and avoid costly penalties."

All attendees who join and participate in the PCI DSS Assessor Forum live will be eligible for continuing professional education (CPE) credits and provided with a proof of attendance certificate that may be used to maintain their relevant security and assessor certifications. The 2025 PCI DSS Assessor Forum will kick off on January 28, 2025, with John Elliott and Gareth Bowker discussing challenges in implementing and assessing all the new requirements relating to system and application accounts.

"Online works with our clients through their digital journey while protecting them from the new threats that come with it, including those targeting account data," said Jeff Man, PCI QSA and Information Security Evangelist at Online Business Systems. "As a member of Jscrambler's QSA Alliance program, we have access to key content and services, including its QSA Payment Page Inventory tool that makes it easy to verify e-commerce scripts as part of a PCI DSS assessment. As a result, we can help facilitate the PCI DSS compliance process while mitigating costly web skimming attacks."

To join Jscrambler's QSA Alliance Program, and collaborate with other QSAs like Online Business Systems at the first PCI DSS Assessor Forum on January 28, register here: https://jscrambler.com/qsa-alliance-program.

About Jscrambler

Jscrambler is the leader in Client-Side Protection and Compliance. Jscrambler is the first to merge advanced polymorphic JavaScript obfuscation with fine-grained third-party tag protection in a unified Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform. Jscrambler's integrated solution ensures a robust defense against current and emerging client-side cyber threats, data leaks, misconfigurations, and IP theft, empowering software development and digital teams to securely innovate online with JavaScript. Jscrambler's Code Integrity product safeguards first-party JavaScript through state-of-the-art obfuscation and exclusive runtime protection. Jscrambler's Webpage Integrity product mitigates threats and risks posed by third-party tags, all while ensuring compliance with the new anti-skimming requirements in version 4 of PCI DSS. With Jscrambler, businesses adopt a unified, future-proof client-side security policy, all while achieving compliance with emerging security standards. Jscrambler serves a diverse range of customers, including top Fortune 500 companies, online retailers, airlines, media outlets, and financial services firms whose success depends on safely engaging with their customers online.

For more information, visit www.jscrambler.com, or follow Jscrambler on LinkedIn or X.

