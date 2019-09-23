JSSI Acquires Aviation MRO Software Specialist Tracware to Enhance Technology-Enabled Services

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), the leading independent provider of maintenance support and financial services to the aviation industry, has acquired maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) software specialist Tracware Ltd to enhance its growing suite of technology-enabled services. This is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions for JSSI, which includes Conklin & de Decker and S3 Aero Specialists.

Tracware provides affordable, high-quality aviation process control software designed to manage workflows for third-party MRO providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and those managing their own aircraft fleet.

"We're responsible for maintaining in excess of 2,000 business and regional jets and helicopters around the world. As a result, we manage close to 10,000 maintenance events per year, working with a wide cross section of MROs," said Neil W. Book, president and CEO of JSSI. "Tracware's comprehensive understanding of the specific processes and requirements these businesses need to thrive operationally, combined with JSSI's capabilities, presents many opportunities to better serve our customers at every stage of aircraft ownership, and to deliver technology enhancements to industry partners."

Tracware will be recognized as a JSSI company and will continue to develop software to address the complex needs of the aviation MRO industry. All of Tracware's employees and operations will be integrated with JSSI, providing a clear path for the business to accelerate growth.

"We are proud to be joining this global and innovative company and look forward to pairing the exceptional customer service, stability, and technical expertise Tracware is known for with the maintenance industry expertise, buying power, and global reach of JSSI," said Andrew Maley, founder and managing director of Tracware. "This business combination will allow us to further enhance our current products and service offerings, leveraging decades of JSSI maintenance data to better meet the requirements of MROs globally."

Tracware was formed in the UK in 1999 by a team of aviation professionals, project managers, business analysts and engineering consultants with extensive practical experience in aviation MRO and manufacturing. The company is headquartered on the Isle of Wight, off the south coast of England. For more information, visit tracware.com.

About Jet Support Services, Inc.

For 30 years, Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), has been the leading independent provider of maintenance programs to the aviation industry, covering virtually all makes and models of aircraft, engines, and APUs. JSSI provides its customers with comprehensive, flexible and affordable financial programs and tools for managing the often unpredictable costs of operating and maintaining business and commercial jets, turboprops and helicopters. As the creator of the revolutionary Tip-to-Tail® Program, JSSI is the only single source provider of this trademarked service. JSSI serves customers globally and manages maintenance services through its worldwide infrastructure of certified technical advisors.

Other JSSI Services:

JSSI Parts & Leasing provides aircraft parts, leasing and supply chain solutions. From a single bolt to a complete engine, customers gain access to a vast inventory of aircraft parts, engines and APUs and a global vendor network to source assets for anything that flies. All backed by the buying power and expertise of one of the largest purchasers of parts and maintenance services in the aviation industry.

provides aircraft parts, leasing and supply chain solutions. From a single bolt to a complete engine, customers gain access to a vast inventory of aircraft parts, engines and APUs and a global vendor network to source assets for anything that flies. All backed by the buying power and expertise of one of the largest purchasers of parts and maintenance services in the aviation industry. JSSI Advisory Services utilizes JSSI's technical expertise and global network to inspect aircraft, perform ASA-certified appraisals, assist with maintenance cost planning, manage maintenance events, and provide insurance claims management. JSSI's dedicated Asset Monitoring Platform (AMP), is available to aviation lenders as a tool to assist in the mitigation of risk and the management of financed aircraft.

utilizes JSSI's technical expertise and global network to inspect aircraft, perform ASA-certified appraisals, assist with maintenance cost planning, manage maintenance events, and provide insurance claims management. JSSI's dedicated Asset Monitoring Platform (AMP), is available to aviation lenders as a tool to assist in the mitigation of risk and the management of financed aircraft. Conklin & de Decker is a leader in aviation research, consulting and education. The mission of Conklin & de Decker is to enable the general aviation industry to make more informed decisions when dealing with the purchase, operation and disposition of aircraft by furnishing objective and impartial information.

For more information, visit jetsupport.com.

