JSSI Appoints Carly Anderson as Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel, and Chief Strategy Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JSSI today announced the appointment of Carly Anderson as Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel, and Chief Strategy Officer. Anderson will oversee all legal and compliance matters, partnering with the leadership team to shape JSSI's business strategy and direction.

Prior to joining JSSI, Anderson held several senior roles at The Boeing Company. Most recently, she served as Vice President for Engineering, Regulatory, and FAA Compliance at Boeing Commercial Airplanes in the law department. Previous key roles at Boeing include Chief Counsel for Supply Chain at Boeing Defense, Space & Security, and Chief Counsel for Competition, Anti-Corruption, and Regional Counsel for Canada and Latin America.

Before her time at Boeing, Anderson held a variety of positions in the United States federal government. Her service at the Department of Justice included roles as Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the Antitrust Division and as a Trial Attorney in the Civil Division specializing in civil litigation. Anderson also served as Deputy Associate Counsel in the White House.

"I am thrilled to be joining JSSI," said Anderson. "I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside JSSI's outstanding leadership team as the company continues to innovate, grow, and further its mission of providing industry-leading products and services to our business aviation customers."

In a space dominated by a few key players, JSSI is a recognized disruptor in the business aviation industry, and the company has continued to attract top talent to its leadership team. Earlier this year, industry leader Sean McGeough joined as EVP, Business Development for North America; and Alexis Javkin was appointed EVP, Maintenance & Supplier Management. Anderson's appointment marks the latest key executive hire for a business that is rapidly evolving and scaling.

"Carly Anderson is a world-class attorney, businessperson, and team player who brings deep aviation expertise to JSSI," said Neil Book, JSSI President and CEO. "Her public and private sector experience will help position JSSI for growth and enable us to continue to deliver value to our customers."

Anderson started her career as a law clerk in the U.S Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. She also served as an Adjunct Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center. Anderson holds degrees from Stanford University, the London School of Economics, and Harvard Law School.

About JSSI

For more than 35 years, Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) has been the leading independent provider of maintenance support, advisory services, software, and financial tools to the business aviation industry. With 6,000+ aircraft supported by maintenance programs and software platforms, JSSI leverages this wealth of data, scale, and innovation to drive cost savings and provide custom solutions that align to the interests of each client, regardless of make or model. Learn more at jetsupport.com.

JSSI products and services include:

Maintenance Programs. Hourly Cost Maintenance Programs to stabilize maintenance budgets, maximize aircraft availability and enhance residual value.

Parts & Leasing. Experienced product line specialized team who leverages our All-OEM inventory and global vendor relationships and go beyond parts sourcing to find optimal customer solutions.

Software: Traxxall and Conklin & de Decker. Powerful data platforms to help you make more informed decisions, from choosing the right aircraft to tracking your maintenance, inventory, and MRO projects.

Advisory Services. Objective insights and independent technical advice from a global team of technical advisors and ASA-accredited appraisers for virtually any business jet, turboprop, or helicopter.

Aviation Capital. Customized asset-based finance solutions for business aviation.

