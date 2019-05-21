JSSI Names Ash Reddy to New Role of Vice President, Global Strategy & Corporate Development

Reddy will be responsible for identifying, developing and executing organic and inorganic strategic initiatives globally for all JSSI business units. The new role includes long-range strategic planning, driving synergies across the organization and linking business trends to enterprise strategies and opportunities.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Ash to our team. His strong background in corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and new business development will support him well in this new role. As we continue to grow and expand the business, our ability to integrate and develop strategic opportunities becomes increasingly important. I am confident that Ash will be very successful in this new leadership role to help us further expand our products and services," commented Neil W. Book, president and CEO for JSSI.

Reddy was most recently with Mars, Incorporated, where he was responsible for leading the global strategy development process and a variety of growth initiatives for the company's confectionery business, based in Chicago. An Illinois Wesleyan University graduate with a bachelor's degree in economics, Reddy also holds a master's in finance from the University of Notre Dame. Prior to his role at Mars, Reddy spent time at Accenture within their corporate development team and was tasked with driving the firm's acquisition activity. He began his career in the valuation services group at Grant Thornton LLP.

"My experience and professional interests align well with JSSI objectives as we enter into this next phase of growth. The unique position of JSSI in the business aviation industry, along with the caliber of our team, have really impressed me and I know we are just scratching the surface," said Reddy. "I am looking forward to playing a role in helping elevate our already strong brand by accelerating the company's strategic agenda, while maintaining our customer-centric focus. I could not be more excited by the opportunity."

EBACE2019 attendees can meet Ash Reddy this week at booth #B89 and learn more about the portfolio of JSSI maintenance programs and advisory services to support the life cycle of owning and operating an aircraft.

About Jet Support Services, Inc.

For nearly 30 years, Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), has been the leading independent provider of maintenance programs to the aviation industry, covering virtually all makes and models of aircraft, engines, and APUs. JSSI provides its customers with comprehensive, flexible and affordable financial programs and tools for managing the often unpredictable costs of operating and maintaining business and commercial jets, turboprops and helicopters. As the creator of the revolutionary Tip-to-Tail® Program, JSSI is the only single source provider of this trademarked service. JSSI serves customers globally and manages maintenance services through its worldwide infrastructure of certified technical advisors.

Other JSSI Services include JSSI Parts, Jet Engine Leasing, JSSI Advisory Services, and Conklin & de Decker. For more information go to jetsupport.com.

