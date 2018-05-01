JSSI Reports Record Start to the Year for Business Aviation Flight Activity with Release of Q1 Business Aviation Index

"The end of 2017 saw the highest flight hour activity since the peaks of 2008. While the first quarter of the year often sees a material drop in flight hours, the first quarter of 2018 dropped only 0.3 percent," said Neil W. Book, president and CEO of JSSI. "This strong start to 2018 is a positive sign and indicator for global markets," added Book.

The JSSI Business Aviation Index tracks and reports on the global flight activity and utilization of business aircraft, including jets, turboprops and helicopters. Unlike commercial aviation, which is largely driven by consumer spending, business aviation is a tool needed for efficient travel to conduct core business activities. This utilization data ultimately provides useful insights into the state of global economic conditions.

Key findings in the first-quarter data include:

Average flight hours increased 2.9 percent year to date. Average aircraft utilization of 27.97 hours for the first quarter represents the highest level during this period since 2008.

Many of the nine industries within the latest index reported significant year-over-year increases in the first quarter. The growth was primarily driven by the aviation sector, which saw an 8.4 percent increase in flight activity compared to the same period last year. The healthcare sector reported a similar increase of 8.3 percent and the power and energy sector also reported an increase of 7.3 percent. The largest year-over-year decreases were seen in the consumer goods sector, with an 8.3 percent reduction in activity, and the manufacturing sector, which reported a decrease of 10.4 percent.

Seven key regions are sampled in the index. Significant year-over-year increases were reported in Europe , with a 12.3 percent increase in average flight hours; and South America , with an 8.2 percent increase. Decreases were seen in Asia-Pacific , with a drop in average flight hours of 5.4 percent; and the Middle East , with an 11.7 percent decrease.

, with a 12.3 percent increase in average flight hours; and , with an 8.2 percent increase. Decreases were seen in , with a drop in average flight hours of 5.4 percent; and the , with an 11.7 percent decrease. The largest quarter-over-quarter increases in flight activity were seen in the Middle East , with a 5.3 percent increase in average flight hours; and South America , with a 3.6 percent increase. Activity decreases following the final quarter of 2017 were seen in Central America , with a 13.1 percent decrease; Africa , with an 8.4 percent decrease; and Asia-Pacific , with a 0.6 percent decrease.

, with a 5.3 percent increase in average flight hours; and , with a 3.6 percent increase. Activity decreases following the final quarter of 2017 were seen in , with a 13.1 percent decrease; , with an 8.4 percent decrease; and , with a 0.6 percent decrease. North America flight hours remained stable with a slight increase in average flight hours of 0.6 percent quarter over quarter and a decrease of 1.8 percent year over year.

For a full copy of the latest JSSI Business Aviation Index, visit https://jetsupport.com/insights/.

About Jet Support Services, Inc.

For nearly 30 years, Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), has been the leading independent provider of maintenance programs to the aviation industry, covering virtually all makes and models of aircraft, engines, and APUs. JSSI provides its customers with comprehensive, flexible and affordable financial programs and tools for managing the often unpredictable costs of operating and maintaining nearly all types of turbine-powered aircraft, including business and commercial jets, turboprops and helicopters. As the creator of the revolutionary Tip-to-Tail® Program, JSSI is the only single source provider of this trademarked service. JSSI serves customers globally and manages maintenance services through its worldwide infrastructure of certified technical advisors.

Other JSSI Services:

JSSI Parts gives clients the advantage of JSSI buying power and expertise as one of the largest purchaser of parts and maintenance services in the aviation industry.

gives clients the advantage of JSSI buying power and expertise as one of the largest purchaser of parts and maintenance services in the aviation industry. Jet Engine Leasing offers engine- and APU-leasing solutions. JSSI owns several rental assets for hard-to-locate platforms and can source rental assets for almost anything that flies.

offers engine- and APU-leasing solutions. JSSI owns several rental assets for hard-to-locate platforms and can source rental assets for almost anything that flies. AMP is JSSI's dedicated Asset Monitoring Platform (AMP), available to aviation lenders as a tool to assist in the mitigation of risk and the management of financed aircraft.

is JSSI's dedicated Asset Monitoring Platform (AMP), available to aviation lenders as a tool to assist in the mitigation of risk and the management of financed aircraft. JSSI Advisory Services utilizes JSSI's technical expertise and global network to inspect aircraft, perform ASA-certified appraisals, assist with maintenance cost planning, manage maintenance events, and provide insurance claims management.

