JSSI Unveils a Modernized Brand and New Website

Marking the Next Chapter of Independence and Advocacy for Aircraft Owners and Operators

CHICAGO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JSSI (Jet Support Services, Inc.), the largest independent provider of maintenance support and financial tools to the business aviation industry, today announced a modernization of its corporate brand, including a new logo and a refreshed divisional structure designed to present a clear, future-forward vision for customers and industry partners. Since 1989, JSSI has been defined by its independence and advocacy for aircraft owners and operators; the updated brand and value proposition doubles down on that promise. Alongside the new look, JSSI will showcase five business divisions that together form an industry-unique, synergistic ecosystem spanning the entire aircraft lifecycle:

Maintenance Programs : Comprehensive Engine, Airframe, and APU programs, as well as JSSI's signature Tip-to-Tail program covering all major assets under a single contract and technical support system.





: Comprehensive Engine, Airframe, and APU programs, as well as JSSI's signature Tip-to-Tail program covering all major assets under a single contract and technical support system. Traxxall : Maintenance tracking and inventory management software to plan, track, and execute maintenance with real-time visibility.





: Maintenance tracking and inventory management software to plan, track, and execute maintenance with real-time visibility. Parts & Engines : A global parts business with 100,000+ parts in stock, procurement expertise, and an 85+ asset portfolio of engines and APUs for rental and sale; custom offerings include Rotable Programs and Maintenance Event & Procurement Management; PartsHub provides online, real-time access to JSSI inventory.





: A global parts business with 100,000+ parts in stock, procurement expertise, and an 85+ asset portfolio of engines and APUs for rental and sale; custom offerings include Rotable Programs and Maintenance Event & Procurement Management; provides online, real-time access to JSSI inventory. Conklin : The industry standard for operating cost and performance benchmarking. JSSI is investing heavily in the future of Conklin and is preparing to launch new tools, modules, and capabilities under the Conklin brand this year.





: The industry standard for operating cost and performance benchmarking. Aviation Capital: Flexible, asset-based financing solutions for business aircraft, including loans, operating leases, and creative structures.

"This visual change is subtle but necessary. JSSI's logo hasn't changed in over 20 years, while the business has dramatically evolved - expanding from maintenance programs into a full ecosystem of products and services," said Isabella Rimton, VP of Marketing. "Our mission is simple and steadfast: to simplify the complexities of aircraft maintenance and financial solutions. By bringing our divisions forward under one modern, cohesive, and independent brand, we make it even clearer how our products and services work together to reduce risk, inform better decisions, stabilize costs, and keep aircraft flying."

As part of the launch, JSSI has introduced a new website at jetsupport.com , offering a more intuitive way to explore solutions and experience the brand in action. Current clients will see no change in how they engage with JSSI; the refresh modernizes the company's visual identity and reinforces its long‑term commitment to clients and to the future.

"As we move into this next chapter, our purpose remains unchanged: JSSI stands proudly as the independent, transparent, and objective advocate and option for aircraft owners and operators worldwide," said Neil Book, Chairman, President and CEO. "Our scale gives us leverage and voice; our flexibility gives us speed; and our independence ensures we remain financially aligned with every client's operation, decisions, and goals. Problem‑solving for our customers isn't just what we do - it's who we are. Now, under a modernized brand that reflects the evolution of the business and the path ahead."

About JSSI

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Chicago, Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) is the largest independent provider of hourly cost maintenance programs for business aviation. JSSI delivers comprehensive coverage for engines, airframes, and auxiliary power units (APUs) across more than 300 different aircraft makes and models, helping owners and operators stabilize maintenance budgets, maximize aircraft availability, and protect asset value throughout the lifecycle of ownership.

JSSI has built a portfolio of complementary business lines designed to simplify the economic and technical complexity of business aviation; these include Maintenance Programs, Traxxall maintenance tracking software, Parts & Engines, Conklin aircraft cost and performance data, and Aviation Capital asset-based financing solutions. Together, these offerings support owners, operators, and maintenance teams with integrated tools spanning ownership and maintenance planning, execution, and financial management.

With more than 6,500 aircraft supported through programs and software platforms, JSSI leverages its unique independence, unmatched scale, and data-driven insight to deliver customized solutions and support models aligned to the interests of each client — regardless of aircraft platform. JSSI is backed by leading institutional investors GTCR, Genstar Capital, and Blackstone. Learn more at jetsupport.com.

