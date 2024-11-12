JSW DEFENCE & SHIELD AI FORGE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BRING CUTTING-EDGE MILITARY AIRCRAFT TECHNOLOGY TO INDIA

JSW GROUP TO INVEST $90 MILLION OVER THE NEXT TWO YEARS

WASHINGTON and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JSW Defence Pvt. Ltd., part of the $24 billion JSW Group and Shield AI, Inc, a leading U.S defense technology company, today announced a strategic partnership to indigenize and manufacture Shield AI's "V-BAT," a Group 3 Unmanned Aerial System (UAS). This collaboration marks a significant step in boosting India's defense capabilities by bringing in world-class UAS technology to the country.

V-BAT provides cutting-edge ISR functionality in a highly tactical system, capable of being forward deployed in complex and adversarial territory in order to provide a range of flexible solutions to special forces, front-line infantry, armored and artillery units.

As part of the partnership, the JSW Group will invest around $90 million in the next two years, with $65 million allocated in the first 12 months to establish JSW's global compliance program, a manufacturing facility to ensure proper technology licensing, and training of manpower. This investment will enable JSW to establish a local supply chain and create an advanced facility in India for manufacturing, assembling and testing V-BAT aircraft. This effort will enable large-scale production of V-BATs in India to serve the needs of the Indian Armed Forces and also function as a global production hub for Shield AI.

The V-BAT is a fixed-wing, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), long endurance intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) platform, currently deployed by multiple armed forces around the world, including the United States' Marine Expeditionary Units (MEUs). It provides cutting-edge ISR functionality in a highly tactical system, capable of being forward deployed in complex and adversarial territory in order to provide a range of flexible solutions to special forces, front-line infantry, armored and artillery units. V-BAT has a unique, patented ducted-fan design with the advantage of a small logistics footprint and ease of rapid deployment.

Parth Jindal of JSW Group said, "Our collaboration with Shield AI is in keeping with our commitment to induct mission-critical technologies for deployment by the Indian Armed Forces and play an integral role in indigenizing defense technology in India. Through this partnership, we will be able to supply indigenous V-BATs at scale, provide flight operator training, and end-to-end maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO) services to the Indian Armed Forces. The JSW Group has always believed in bringing world class products and services with State-of-the-Art technology into India and this partnership is yet another milestone in this journey."

Sarjan Shah, Shield AI's Managing Director for India, said, "Shield AI has been an early mover on investing deeply in India, in line with both governments' desires for a closely integrated defense supply chain between the US and India. This partnership with JSW has been crafted over a multi-year period to transform the depth, scale and scope of India's indigenous capabilities in the field of military unmanned systems. We look forward to doing a lot more with our partners in India."

"Shield AI is excited to enhance the Indo-US strategic partnership through collaboration with JSW Group, strengthening our commitment to deploy cutting-edge UAS technology globally and harness India's vast engineering and manufacturing talent. India, designated as a Major Defense Partner by the United States in 2016 and elevated to Strategic Trade Authorization tier 1 status in 2018, is one of only two countries with this designation—the other being the UAE, where Shield AI also has offices," said Brandon Tseng, Shield AI's President, Co-Founder and a former Navy SEAL.

"JSW recognizes the same thing Shield AI does: that Group 3 UAS like the V-BAT can accomplish the same missions as many helicopters and larger Group 5 UAS for a fraction of the price. As the market shifts from expensive, exquisite aircraft to swarms of lower-cost, AI-piloted UAS, this collaboration builds upon Shield AI's significant U.S. investments, enhances global distribution, and supports continued expansion of U.S. operations."

About Shield AI

Founded in 2015, Shield AI is a venture-backed defense technology company whose mission is to protect service members and civilians with intelligent systems. In pursuit of this mission, Shield AI is building the world's best AI pilot. Its AI pilot, Hivemind, has flown jets (F-16; MQM-178 Firejet), a vertical takeoff and landing UAS (V-BAT), and three quadcopters (Nova, Nova 2, iPRD). The company has offices in San Diego, Dallas, Washington DC and abroad. Shield AI's products and people are currently in the field actively supporting operations with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. allies. For more information, visit www.shield.ai. Follow Shield AI on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

About JSW Group

The US$ 24 billion JSW Group is ranked among India's leading business houses. JSW's innovative and sustainable presence in various sectors including Steel, Energy, Infrastructure, Defence, Cement, Paints, Venture Capital and Sports is helping the Group play a significant role in driving India's economic growth. JSW Steel, the flagship company of the Group, is today the largest steel manufacturer in India with a combined capacity of 29.7 MTPA. JSW Defence, through its arm JSW Gecko Motors, currently manufactures Specialist Mobility Vehicles "JSW ATOR" for the Indian Army. With a culturally diverse workforce spread across India, USA, Europe and Africa, the JSW Group directly employs nearly 40,000 people. It also has a strong social development focus aimed at empowering local communities residing around its plant and port locations.

