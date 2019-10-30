JSX Launches Seasonal Hop-on Flights to Mammoth Lakes from Burbank and Orange County Just in Time for Ski Season

JSX's mission to provide "Joyful, Simple Experiences" continues to dramatically improve the air travel experience by offering the comfort and hassle-free experience of flying between private terminals on 30-seat jets. Travelers heading for the slopes arrive just 20 minutes before departure from private terminals and quickly check-in up to three complimentary free bags including skis and snowboards. Once onboard, customers can kick back with business-class leg room and free snacks and drinks, including cocktails. JSX saves customers up to two hours compared to traditional airlines, meaning travelers can spend more time on the slopes.

"We're thrilled to bring our innovative hop-on jet service to Mammoth for a third consecutive year, continuing our close partnership with Mammoth Lakes," said JSX CEO Alex Wilcox. "JSX takes the hassle out of getting to and from the mountain with a fast, fun, and seamless flight experience that beats going to crowded airports or sitting in hours of gridlock."

Hop-on service to Mammoth Lakes will commence with one flight per day on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday from Burbank and Orange County. Since its inception in 2016, JSX has garnered a cult-like following among in-the-know travelers with its elevated and efficient service on short distance flights in highly desirable markets.

"Success breeds success and we are looking forward to working with JSX again in 2019-2020 due to the phenomenal success in past years," said John Urdi, Executive Director of Mammoth Lakes Tourism. "The Orange County route brought on last year was an instant hit among travelers, and the service both there and to Burbank is really catching on with locals and visitors, alike."

JSX operates a fleet of 30-seat Embraer 135 and 145 aircraft daily from seven destinations: Burbank (BUR), Las Vegas (LAS), Orange County (SNA), East Bay/Napa/Concord (CCR), Oakland (OAK), Seattle-Boeing Field (BFI) and Phoenix (PHX) and seasonal service to Mammoth Lakes.

Founded in 2016, JSX is a hop-on jet service that's faster on the ground, more comfortable in the air and competitively priced with flights starting from $89 each way. JSX flies more than 500 weekly flights and focuses on connecting highly desirable business and leisure markets within 500 miles which means customers can save up to two hours each time they fly by avoiding crowded airports and long drives. JSX offers many industry-leading features including:

Arrive just 20 minutes before the flight from private jet terminals with no long check-in lines or waiting at crowded gates;

A quick, effortless security screening process that far exceeds TSA requirements;

Valet parking and beautifully appointed lounges with free WiFi, snacks and drinks;

A bright, spacious, modern cabin interior, featuring:

30 comfortable leather seats, each with legroom comparable to domestic airlines' first-class service;



Power outlets at every row; (high-speed internet service is set to launch in early 2020);

Free amenities for all customers including two checked bags, pets, drinks, snacks, and complimentary cocktails inflight;

Deplaning and baggage retrieval within minutes of arrival.

