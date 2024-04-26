J&T Express Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report: Pushes for Green Operations across the Entire Chain and Enables Sustainable Logistics to Benefit the World

HONG KONG, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global logistics service provider J&T Express (HKEX: 1519) today announced its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report, showcasing efforts and key achievements in 2023 in the areas of corporate governance, environmental protection, products and services, information security and privacy protection and employee development, reflecting its commitment and determination to become a healthy and sustainable enterprise.

Enhancing governance capacity, strengthening the foundation for sustainable operations

On ESG management, J&T Express has established a top-to-bottom ESG governance structure which applies to the Board of Directors, the ESG working groups and various departments to facilitate the coordination of ESG management within the company. On corporate governance, the company adheres to compliance management and is committed to establishing a comprehensive corporate governance structure. It aims at continually enhancing compliance and risk management systems and managing capabilities while building a sound and fair business environment through continuous advocacy and training to lay a solid foundation for the company's high-quality sustainable development. In 2023, J&T Express conducted training sessions on business ethics and integrity for 58,000 trainees.

Pushing for green and low-carbon development, promoting green operations across the entire chain

J&T Express actively promotes green and low-carbon development in the daily practice, comprehensively covering the entire process from pick-up, transit, delivery and recycling. The company also uses one-sheet e-waybills, recyclable courier boxes, reusable transit bags, and packaging recycling devices to minimize the environment impact of excessive packaging. As at end of December 2023, a total of approximately 25.6 million reusable transit bags have been used for over 1.1 billion times.

On green transportation, J&T Express established a four-in-one green transportation model consisting of managing fuel consumption on routes, optimizing the transportation and energy utilisation structure, and providing drivers with energy conservation awareness trainings to promote energy conservation and structural transformation of transport energy usage. In 2023, the company introduced 150 liquefied natural gas vehicles and launched 63 intelligent driving vehicles on its line-haul routes.

With reference to the recommendations by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), J&T Express developed a climate change management system on the four aspects of governance framework, risk management, management strategy, and indicators and targets. The company uses this system to identify the risks and opportunities of climate change and takes corresponding action to support climate change mitigation efforts in an endeavor to respond and adapt to climate change.

Delivering quality logistics solutions, safeguarding information security and privacy protection

J&T Express is committed to providing high quality logistics solutions by establishing a comprehensive express delivery product system including "Tuyouda", Cash on Delivery and Parcel Insurance. The company continuously optimizes the express delivery process to enhance the customer service experience. At the same time, J&T Express has developed its international delivery logistics strategy, contributing to the construction and development of the international industry and supply chain.

The company has implemented global network security and privacy protection measures and continues to improve its information security and privacy protection management mechanism. This provides an all-round protection of personal information lifecycle and safeguards the security of delivery information ensuring that the private information of customers is protected through the development of network security, regular internal information security audits and information security awareness training for employees. In 2023, J&T Express obtained several authoritative information security system certifications such as the ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 among others.

Supporting employee development, building a better society together

Talent is the core driving force supporting J&T Express' development. The company is committed to creating a diversified, equal, and inclusive working environment, providing employees with diversified communication channels, employee benefits and various training support, and continuously improving the development of the safety management system, which empowers the growth and development of employees.

J&T Express leveraged its operational advantages and actively contributed to the development and improvement of communities it operates in the areas of environmental protection and public welfare, post-disaster assistance, rural education and revitalization, and helping people with special needs. For example, the company hosted a Green Express Innovation Video Competition in Thailand involving extensive participation by university students and the public to promote the innovation in the green development. In China, the company set up agricultural specialty lines with a network of more than 220,000 villages and working with public welfare organizations to provide resources for rural schools in remote areas. In Indonesia, the company launched the J&T Super Seller project to contribute to the development of small and medium enterprises as well as initiated the J&T Connect Project offering support to people with disabilities to start their own business.

Moving forward, adhering to its "Customer-oriented and Efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to social value creation and high-quality development through improving business efficiency and service quality, empowering employee development and promoting environmental protection, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

About J&T Express

J&T Express (HKEX: 1519) is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express' network spans thirteen countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt. Adhering to its "customer-oriented and efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

SOURCE J&T Express